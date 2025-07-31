Maruti Suzuki financial results: Quarter 1 (April-June), FY 2025-26

The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited today approved the financial results for the period April-June, FY 2025-26 (Quarter 1)

The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited today approved the financial results for the period April-June, FY 2025-26 (Quarter 1).

In Quarter 1, the domestic passenger vehicle industry continued to witness a sluggish demand environment. For the Company, a decline in domestic sales of 4.5% was compensated by a robust 37.4% growth in exports resulting in an overall sales volume increase of 1.1% for the Quarter, year-on-year. The Company sold a total of 527,861 vehicles during the Quarter, comprising domestic sales of 430,889 units and exports of 96,972 units.

During the Quarter, the Company registered net sales of INR 366,247 million as against INR 338,753 million in Quarter 1 of FY 2024-25.

The net profit for the Quarter increased to INR 37,117 million from INR 36,499 million in Q1 FY2024-25, a growth of 1.7%.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki