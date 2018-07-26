Maruti Suzuki financial results Q1 (Apr-Jun), FY 2018-19

The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited today approved the financial results for the period April-June, FY 2018-19 (Quarter 1).

Highlights: Quarter 1 (April-June FY 2018-19)

The Company sold a total of 490,479 vehicles during the Quarter, a growth of 24.3 per cent over the same period of the previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 463,840 units, a growth of 25.9 per cent. Exports were at 26,639 units.

During the Quarter, the Company registered Net Sales of Rs. 218,107 million, up 27.3 per cent over the same period previous year.

The operating profit was Rs 26,313 million, a growth of 59.7 per cent over the same period previous year on account of higher sales volume, favourable product mix and cost reduction efforts, partially offset by adverse commodity prices and forex rates.

Net profit in Q1 (2018-19) stood at Rs 19,753 million, up 26.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

While the operating profit increased by 59.7 per cent, the net profit increased by 26.9 per cent on account of lower non-operating income due to mark-to-market impact on the invested surplus, compared to last year.

