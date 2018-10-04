Maruti Suzuki excels in industrial safety, wins ‘National Safety Award’ by Government of India

Maruti Suzuki has been awarded the ‘National Safety Award’ by Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. The award is for excellence in industrial safety in the automobile category in performance year 2016.



Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge), Shri Santosh Gangwar presents the National Safety Award to Maruti Suzuki

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) presented the award to Maruti Suzuki. The award was received by Mr. Manoj Agrawal, Senior Vice President (Safety) on behalf of the company.

Maruti Suzuki has developed a robust three-tier safety governance structure with the “zero accident” vision comprising “zero human injury” and “zero fire”. This structure ensures safe working conditions for employees and contractors at its manufacturing facilities and offices.

Using Safety Circle Competitions to promote increased employee participation the company has started the “Zero Sai” initiative. In Safety Circles, teams identify work related hazards and implement a focused action plan for mitigation of the hazard. As a practice, planned safety audits, safety campaigns and theme based improvement programmes are conducted to enhance safety culture among employees. Maruti Suzuki facilities adhere to globally recognized OHSAS 18001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) assessment standards.

The prestigious National Safety Award is given annually in recognition of outstanding safety performance of industrial establishments to stimulate and maintain the interests of both the management and the workers in accident prevention programmes.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki