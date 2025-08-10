Maruti Suzuki celebrates ten years of NEXA, unveils Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition

Commemorating a decade of NEXA, Maruti Suzuki unveils the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition

Commemorating a decade of NEXA, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveils the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition, offered in an exclusive Matte Black colour wrap. Exuding NEXA’s philosophy of refined sophistication and understated elegance, the ‘Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ’ Edition is crafted to resonate with individuals who seek discerning style and sophistication in every drive.

As NEXA’s flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition builds on the model’s established credentials of exceptional performance and premium styling. The new matte black exterior delivers a uniquely striking road presence in a sophisticated and subtle manner, masterfully combining strength with grace. Available exclusively in the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ variant, the PHANTOM BLAQ Edition carries forward the premium all-black interior of the standard Grand Vitara with perforated faux leather upholstery and champagne gold accents.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As we celebrate a decade of NEXA, the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition reflects our ongoing commitment to inspire customers with specially curated innovations. This Limited Edition captures the essence of indulgence, offering an SUV that not only performs exceptionally but also aligns perfectly with the refined lifestyles of our discerning buyers.”

He added, “Since its debut, the Grand Vitara has garnered an exceptional response, achieving the milestone of 300,000 sales in just 32 months, setting a new benchmark in the mid-size SUV segment in India. This success is driven by its versatile powertrain portfolio, offering customers the choice of Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select, and S-CNG powertrain options, catering to diverse customer needs. The exclusive new Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ is set to elevate its desirability further.”

The Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition delivers a sophisticated driving experience with a host of premium features. The interiors offer an airy and spacious ambiance courtesy of a panoramic sunroof, while ventilated front seats with perforated faux leather enhance overall comfort. The advanced 22.86cm (9”) SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system offers seamless wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity#, complemented by a premium Clarion sound system for a refined listening experience. Safety and convenience are further enhanced with a 360 view camera and Head-Up Display (HUD), while a wireless charging dock ensures effortless device charging. Additionally, Suzuki Connect provides smart, connected car capabilities with remote access features, creating a truly modern and connected SUV experience.

Reaffirming MSIL’s commitment to deliver enhanced safety across all passenger vehicle segments, the Grand Vitara comes equipped with the NEXA Safety Shield – a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. This includes 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP®), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Sensors, 3-point seat belts with reminders, and more.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki