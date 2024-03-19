Maruti Suzuki automates its first driving test track in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, as its CSR road safety initiative

Inaugurated by Shri Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State (Independent charge) of Transport, Uttar Pradesh - Inspiration from Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath

Maruti Suzuki India Limited completed its first automated driving test track (ADTT) at Driver Training and Testing Institute (DTTI) in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (UP). Shri Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State (Independent charge) of Transport, UP inaugurated the Ayodhya ADTT.

Notably, the Ayodhya ADTT, inspired by the vision of Hon’ble CM of UP Shri Yogi Adityanath, was completed in a record time of 45 days post MoA signing held in December 2023.

Mr. Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The most important pillar in road safety is human skill and knowledge of traffic rules. Having 100% computerized testing before driving license is awarded, will ensure that only skilled drivers take the wheel. We are thankful to the Government of Uttar Pradesh for giving us this opportunity to automate the driving test track in the holy city of Ayodhya. With the increased influx of visitors in Ayodhya, there will be an increased need for safe last-mile mobility. The automated driving test tracks will ensure only skilled drivers are available in the city.”

He added, “Taking forward our resolve towards road safety we have also automated DTTIs at Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and Varanasi. These will be operational soon.”

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki