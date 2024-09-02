Maruti Suzuki ARENA turns 7: India’s largest automotive retail network with over 82 Lakh happy customers^

India’s largest automotive network, Maruti Suzuki ARENA celebrated its seventh anniversary recently

India’s largest automotive network, Maruti Suzuki ARENA celebrated its seventh anniversary recently. Since its inception in 2017, ARENA has spread the joy of mobility to over 11 lakh families annually, creating a community of over 82 Lakh happy customers nationwide^ .

Over the past seven years, Maruti Suzuki ARENA has consistently served its customers with a modern, tech-enabled, and youthful experience. Furthermore, ARENA’s popularity and customer trust are evidenced by its market leadership, with 5 out of the top 10 cars sold in India in FY23-24 + (Wagon-R, Swift, Brezza, Dzire and Ertiga) belonging to the ARENA channel.

Speaking on the momentous occasion , Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As we celebrate seven years of Maruti Suzuki ARENA, we are immensely grateful. This journey has been about more than just selling cars; it has been about transforming the entire car-buying experience. The scale of ARENA’s impact is remarkable – with a vast network of over 3069 outlets across 2596 cities, Maruti Suzuki ARENA is not only the largest but also the most accessible retail channel in India* . I am particularly excited with the interest we have received from our young customers, who make up 49% of Maruti Suzuki ARENA’s volume# .”

He further added, “ARENA’s contribution to Maruti Suzuki remains strong. About 68% of total sales from MSIL in FY23-24 were driven by the ARENA portfolio of cars. As we move forward, we remain committed to deliver exceptional experiences for years to come.” The ARENA channel boasts of an unmatched, seamless and connected car buying experience. In its effort to fulfil ever-evolving customer needs and offer them experiences at par with global benchmarks, the ARENA channel has emerged as the definitive choice for Indian car buyers.

Promoted as a destination where the young “Find their Match”, Maruti Suzuki Arena is positioned as a channel where customers not just buy cars, but also begin a cherished journey with their new automobile. Driven by a deep understanding of the dynamic, social, and trendy lifestyles of young Indian consumers, Maruti Suzuki ARENA has successfully resonated with this demographic by offering a highly personalized car-buying experience. Leveraging innovative technologies such as ARENAverse and a wide range of Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA), online car configurator, website chatbot and personalised car finance options from Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF), it has become the go-to choice for modern car buyers. With a seamless online journey that covers everything from discovery and exploration to finance and purchase, customers can easily navigate their car-buying process and find the perfect vehicle to match their lifestyle.

Complementing the retail experience, the ARENA range of vehicles has been meticulously designed to captivate the hearts and minds of young, dynamic Indian consumers. Packed with the latest features and innovations, from the advanced Dual Jet Dual VVT engines to Suzuki Connect and S-CNG, Maruti Suzuki ARENA vehicles epitomize the brand’s unwavering focus to meet its target audience’s evolving needs and aspirations. ARENA, thus, enables you to “Find Your Match”, where every customer begins a cherished journey with their new automobile.

^Source: MSIL INTERNAL DATA, Cumulative Wholesale

+Source: Comp Track

*Based on the official data provided by Maruti Suzuki India Limited for self and competitors as received from MSIL Network Expansion Team on 15th May 2024. Data updated till 1st May 2024

#Source: MSIL INTERNAL DATA, CRM July’24

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki