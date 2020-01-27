Maruti Suzuki Alto BS6 now also available in S-CNG

Consistently setting new benchmarks in the industry, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today launched the S-CNG variant of India’s favourite car, Alto. The CNG powered Alto BS6 will offer a mileage of 31.59 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki continues to pave the way for the new BS6 emission norms ahead of timeline with Alto S-CNG as its first BS6 compliant CNG vehicle. Maruti Suzuki offers the widest range of green cars with S-CNG technology.

On the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we continuously strive to offer products that are technologically advanced and environment friendly. With the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, we reinforce our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The Alto BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Maruti Suzuki’s large portfolio of green vehicles is a testimony of its commitment towards environment. We are encouraged with wide acceptance of S-CNG technology by our customers.”

The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. Vehicles are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains.

Maruti Suzuki Alto was the first vehicle to become BS6 compliant, and the Company has already sold over 100,000 BS6 compliant Alto in the country. With timely upgrades, the brand Alto has stayed relevant and continues to be the best-selling car in the country for 15 consecutive years. Additionally, 38-lakh strong Alto family is a testament to people appreciating the timely upgrades and newness in the brand. Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the new Alto VXi+ with the Smart play Studio which is tailor-made to offer a unique technology-driven experience to the customers.

The factory-fitted Alto BS6 S-CNG will be available for: