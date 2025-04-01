Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports of over 3 lakh vehicles in FY 2024-25

Continues to be India’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter for four years now with a share1 of nearly 43%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, registered record total exports of 332,585 units in FY 2024-25. This marks a 17.5% increase over the previous year’s exports of 283,067 units.

As India’s number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fourth consecutive financial year, Maruti Suzuki accounted for nearly 43% of the country’s total vehicle exports1. Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Swift and Dzire were the highest exported models in FY 2024-25. The top 5 markets for Maruti Suzuki were South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Japan and Mexico.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “FY 2024-25 has been a landmark year for Maruti Suzuki in terms of exports. Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision, we attained record exports of 332,585 units. This achievement once again cemented our position as India’s number 1 passenger vehicle exporter1. We are humbled that our manufacturing excellence has earned global trust, with Maruti Suzuki contributing nearly 43% of the country’s total vehicle exports1. During the year, we commenced exports of Fronx and Jimny 5-door to Japan and it is heartening that both models have received overwhelming response. This is a testament to India’s growing stature as a global manufacturing hub.” He added,“As announced at Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo, India is the global manufacturing hub of Suzuki’s first global strategic BEV, the e VITARA. In FY 2025-26, we will initiate exports of e VITARA to around 100 countries, including Europe and Japan.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki