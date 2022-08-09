Maruti Suzuki- 40 years of delivering ‘Joy of Mobility’

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today released its Annual Integrated Report for Financial Year 2021-22. Titled 40 years of Maruti Suzuki - Joy of Mobility.

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today released its Annual Integrated Report for Financial Year 2021-22. Titled 40 years of Maruti Suzuki – Joy of Mobility, the report can be accessed via the following link- Company Report- Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

It has been 40 years since Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, entered the Indian car market as a joint venture partner in the Company to fulfill the aspirations of millions of Indians to own a reliable, affordable and modern technology car.

To mark the occasion, Maruti Suzuki has themed its Annual Integrated Report as ‘40 years – Joy of Mobility’. Through the Annual Integrated Report, Maruti Suzuki reflects on its glorious journey and gives a glimpse of its future roadmap as it moves ahead with optimism and confidence to deliver Joy of Mobility to as many people as possible.

Recognizing the Company’s significant contribution to the automobile sector over four decades, Mr. R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,“This year is a landmark not only for your Company, but also for the country. We celebrate 75 years of Independence… Your Company also celebrates 40 years of the formation of the partnership with Suzuki of Japan… This resulted in the development of a modern competitive automobile industry in India, generation of millions of jobs and creation of immense wealth for the nation… MSIL not only created a modern automobile industry in India but brought in new concepts of quality, productivity and competitiveness to manufacturing activities in India. We now have a large component manufacturing industry that is of global standards… To mark 40 years of this wonderful partnership, your Company is intending to launch a number of new initiatives.”

Detailing the Company’s performance in FY 2021-22 and sharing optimism for the future, he said, “During the current year (FY 2022-23), the vehicle production would increase as the situation regarding the availability of semi-conductors has improved. Your Company has also made further improvisations to enhance production. I am exhorting our team to reach 2 million units, though doing that remains a challenge.”

Elaborating on the Company’s continued strong focus on Health, Safety and Environment, he said,“We already have 26.3 MW of solar energy generation in operation in our plants at Gurgaon and Manesar. There is a plan to add another 21.85 MW by 2024. At Kharkhoda site, we plan to install another 20.0 MW of solar energy from the very beginning. Our employees are fully vaccinated and most have had the booster dose. We work closely with our supplier partners and dealers to ensure that they also adopt the best practices in respect of employee safety, health and adopting practices that would minimize risk of any damage from fire or other accidental causes.”

Leading from the front during his 9-year-long tenure with the Company, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Executive Vice Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Changes in technology, customer preference and many more aspects will surely bring more challenges. I am confident that Maruti Suzuki will use these as opportunities and emerge successful. As I handover the reins of this magnificent Company, I draw satisfaction that Maruti Suzuki is in the hands of able leadership led by Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi. I am sure under his leadership Maruti Suzuki will achieve even greater heights.”

In his first address to shareholders, through the report, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited shared his mission with the stakeholders, “During the last 40 years, the Company has been satisfying mobility needs of many Indian people by providing affordable modern technology cars. However, only 3% of Indian people enjoy the ownership of a car, and I would like to deliver this ‘Joy of Mobility’ to as many Indian people as possible. This is my personal mission. Majority of people love our products, and we also want them to join our large base of happy and loyal customers.”

Elaborating on the technology diversification approach employed by the company, he added,“With the introduction of strong hybrid technology in Grand Vitara, the Company has taken a major step towards electrification… The Company has also drawn plans to introduce electric vehicle in the Indian market by 2025. Suzuki has announced to invest around INR 10,400 crore for manufacturing EVs and batteries in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant. The Company will continue to strengthen the SUV segment in near future. Beyond SUV, the Company has also been working on products in other segments and new age features to make our offerings even more attractive… I am hopeful that with expansion and refreshment of product portfolio, new age features and fuel-efficient technologies, the customers will find virtually everything which they desire in our products and don’t have to go anywhere. This gives me confidence of regaining the market share to 50% in near future.”

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki