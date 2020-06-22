Martin Witt new Head of Volvo Group Venture Capital

Martin Witt has been appointed as Vice President and Head of Volvo Group Venture Capital as of June 1, 2020. He will report to Anna Westerberg, Senior Vice President, Volvo Group Connected Solutions.

Before joining the Volvo Group, Martin held the position as Managing Director at Accenture Strategy with responsibility for the Gothenburg office, the Swedish Business Strategy unit and the Automotive Strategy community in the Nordics. Martin has 16 years of extensive experience in strategy consulting focusing on Industrial, Automotive and Product/Services industries. He holds a M.Sc. in Industrial Engineering and Management from Chalmers University of Technology.

In his role at Volvo Group Venture Capital, Martin will lead the work in making investments in innovative companies at the forefront of service orientation as well as product differentiation and supporting collaboration between startup companies and the Volvo Group.

Based on the trends shaping the future of transportation and Volvo Group strategic priorities Volvo Group Venture Capital focus investment areas are Autonomous Solutions, Connected Services and Electromobility. The scope is global with emphasis on Europe and North America.

