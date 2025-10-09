Markus Haupt confirmed as Chief Executive Officer of SEAT and CUPRA

“Markus brings over two decades of experience across multiple brands and countries within the Group,” said Thomas Schäfer, Chair of the SEAT and CUPRA Supervisory Board. “His deep expertise in production, logistics, and strategic planning makes him the ideal leader to drive the company’s electrification strategy and CUPRA’s continued growth. Having successfully led the transformation of SEAT and CUPRA’s facilities in preparation for the Electric Urban Car family, he is perfectly positioned to shape the brands’ future,” he added.
Markus Haupt takes the helm at a crucial juncture as the company accelerates its electrification. Since joining as Executive Vice-President for Production and Logistics in 2022, Haupt has driven a transformative shift, including a €3 billion investment to electrify the Martorell plant. Guided by his vision and expertise, the company has led the groundbreaking Electric Urban Car family project with four models from three brands in two plants on behalf of the Brand Group Core. This initiative is set to make electromobility more accessible, with the highly anticipated CUPRA Raval -the first model to roll off the production line- launching in March 2026 and paving the way for a new era of urban electric mobility.
“My passion for cars began early and has guided my career, from working on prototypes at the Volkswagen Group to now leading SEAT and CUPRA as CEO. I am honoured to steer the company through its most significant transformation, including the launch of groundbreaking models like the CUPRA Raval and our shift toward electrification. Together with the Executive Committee and our teams, I am confident we will write a new chapter of growth in the company’s history,” said Markus Haupt upon his new appointment. “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Oliver Blume, Thomas Schäfer, and the Board of the Volkswagen Group for placing their trust in me with this exciting challenge. I’m equally grateful to SEAT and CUPRA’s Executive Committee for being exceptional teammates and constant sources of inspiration. Together, I’m confident we will achieve remarkable things,” he added.
A DRIVER OF CHANGE WITH DEEP ROOTS IN THE VOLKSWAGEN GROUP
With over 20 years of experience within the Volkswagen Group, Markus Haupt has held leadership roles across multiple brands and countries. After studying and graduating in Barcelona, he began his career in 2001 in SEAT and quickly advanced, playing a key role in the launch of the Audi Q3 at the Martorell plant. He later led major production projects, including the Volkswagen Group’s A0 platform in Wolfsburg and the launch of the T-Roc in Palmela, actively contributing to the Group’s transition toward electric mobility.
A passionate racing enthusiast, Haupt is German with Spanish descent and has deep personal and professional ties to Spain. He previously served as President of Volkswagen Navarra and General Manager of the Landaben plant in Pamplona, where he successfully introduced a third model for the first time in the factory’s history, before returning to Barcelona in 2022.
POSITIONING THE COMPANY FOR LONG-TERM SUCCESS
As one of the company’s key strategic pillars, the company remains firmly focused on CUPRA’s growth, now with a fully-fledged portfolio and a growing global fanbase. CUPRA has already sold over 950,000 cars globally and is on track to reach one million total deliveries in the coming weeks. As CEO, Haupt now leads the company at a time when the sales continue to gain momentum. SEAT S.A. sales grew in the first 8 months of 2025, driven by CUPRA’s success. The brand continues to break boundaries, and between January and August 2025, CUPRA delivered 216,000 vehicles, marking a 36% increase compared to the same period last year.
This momentum comes amid a complex industry landscape. “There will be challenges ahead, but I’m sure that with a shared vision, a commitment to transformation and a unified team going in the same direction, we will be successful. We are on the cusp of exciting changes, as we transition towards electrification. That’s a future I’ve always believed in, and it’s one that we will work harder than ever to achieve.” Haupt said.
CUPRA is now preparing to take bold steps beyond its current boundaries. This announcement comes at a key moment for the company, as CUPRA builds on growth momentum -volume, markets and portfolio- ahead of the launch of the CUPRA Raval. Following its ambition to become one of Spain’s truly global brands, CUPRA will build on the strong success it has achieved in existing key territories and will soon expand into new high-potential markets to broaden its global footprint. The brand is investigating new growth opportunities in the Middle East, a region that offers CUPRA a unique opportunity as it is quite close to Europe and it’s one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.
Along with CUPRA, the SEAT brand remains a cornerstone of the company’s present and future strategy. As one of the most recognised Spanish brands, with over 21 million vehicles produced since 1950 and more than 172,700 units sold in 2025 (January-August), SEAT has been instrumental in shaping the company into the economic and automotive powerhouse that it is today. Now, it is poised to enter a new era in its history with the upcoming World Premiere of its bestselling models, the SEAT Ibiza and Arona.
“We stand at the beginning of an exciting new chapter for SEAT S.A. As one company with two complementary brands, we are better prepared than ever to lead the future of mobility, continuing to inspire through innovation and the passion that has always defined us,” Haupt said.
SOURCE: Seat