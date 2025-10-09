Markus Haupt confirmed as Chief Executive Officer of SEAT and CUPRA

As one of the company’s key strategic pillars, the company remains firmly focused on CUPRA’s growth, now with a fully-fledged portfolio and a growing global fanbase. CUPRA has already sold over 950,000 cars globally and is on track to reach one million total deliveries in the coming weeks. As CEO, Haupt now leads the company at a time when the sales continue to gain momentum. SEAT S.A. sales grew in the first 8 months of 2025, driven by CUPRA’s success. The brand continues to break boundaries, and between January and August 2025, CUPRA delivered 216,000 vehicles, marking a 36% increase compared to the same period last year.

This momentum comes amid a complex industry landscape. “There will be challenges ahead, but I’m sure that with a shared vision, a commitment to transformation and a unified team going in the same direction, we will be successful. We are on the cusp of exciting changes, as we transition towards electrification. That’s a future I’ve always believed in, and it’s one that we will work harder than ever to achieve.” Haupt said.

CUPRA is now preparing to take bold steps beyond its current boundaries. This announcement comes at a key moment for the company, as CUPRA builds on growth momentum -volume, markets and portfolio- ahead of the launch of the CUPRA Raval. Following its ambition to become one of Spain’s truly global brands,​ CUPRA will build on the strong success it has achieved in existing key territories and will soon expand into new high-potential markets to broaden its global footprint. The brand is investigating new growth opportunities in the Middle East, a region that offers CUPRA a unique opportunity as it is quite close to Europe and it’s one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Along with CUPRA, the SEAT brand remains a cornerstone of the company’s present and future strategy. As one of the most recognised Spanish brands, with over 21 million vehicles produced since 1950 and more than 172,700 units sold in 2025 (January-August), SEAT has been instrumental in shaping the company into the economic and automotive powerhouse that it is today. Now, it is poised to enter a new era in its history with the upcoming World Premiere of its bestselling models, the SEAT Ibiza and Arona.

“We stand at the beginning of an exciting new chapter for SEAT S.A. As one company with two complementary brands, we are better prepared than ever to lead the future of mobility, continuing to inspire through innovation and the passion that has always defined us,” Haupt said.

SOURCE: Seat