Markus Duesmann is to become a new member of the Volkswagen Group Board of Management

At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft decided to offer Mr. Markus Duesmann a position on the Group Board of Management. Mr. Duesmann, currently Board of Management Member for Purchasing and Supplier Network at BMW AG, will take up his new position as soon as he is able to do so. An agreement to this effect has already been signed. With Duesmann, Volkswagen AG is welcoming on board one of the automotive industry’s most experienced and distinguished experts. He has a wealth of knowledge in different areas of the industry, having served with various companies.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.