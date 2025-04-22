At Auto Shanghai 2025, marking the 2 years anniversary of the Omoda&Jaecoo brand, the company unveiled a powerful NEV lineup — the C7 SHS, the C5 SHS, and the Jaecoo 5 BEV — accelerating its strategic layout in the global NEV market

On April 23rd, 2025, Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition kicked off grandly. Coinciding with its 2 years anniversary, Omoda&Jaecoo brand, themed “2 years 2gather: From Seed to Speed,” made a spectacular appearance with its super hybrid models C7 SHS and C5 SHS, as well as the pure electric model J5 BEV. Through its brand-new new energy vehicle matrix, the brand interpreted its vision of “Born Global, Born NEV”.

Meanwhile, Shawn Xu, the CEO of Omoda&Jaecoo , reviewed the two-year development journey. From rooted in Europe to expand to global, from obtaining product rating adhering to “Global Standard, Global Quality” to mastering world-leading hybrid technology, Omoda&Jaecoo has evolved comprehensively “From Seed to Speed”, starting from its global debut at 2023 Shanghai Auto Show to reaching a new milestone at 2025 Shanghai Auto Show. Thus, OMODA&JAECOO has officially entered a new era of accelerated advancement in the new energy sector.

Deeply rooted in Europe, widely expand to global — Omoda&Jaecoo becomes the fastest-growing “new player” in Europe

On February 22, 2024, under the glittering lights of Madrid’s Palacio de Cibeles, Omoda&Jaecoo officially launched in Spain, marking the beginning of its European journey. Taking Spain as its first stop, the brand has expanded into seven major European markets — including Italy, Poland, and the UK — in just 14 months, establishing over 300 showrooms. It is estimated that by this end of April, Omoda&Jaecoo’s monthly sales in Europe will surpass 10,000 units, with cumulative sales reaching 75,000 units. Omoda&Jaecoo becomes the fastest-growing new player in Europe.

At the same time, the brand has laid a solid foundation in Europe with the establishment of a local R&D center and its own production facility. All Omoda&Jaecoo vehicles are built to meet the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) 5-star safety standards, while the brand actively promotes sustainability and technology sharing, transforming “European standards” into a shared global value.

As praised by Spain’s leading automotive media Carwow: ”For breaking all records in the modern history of the automotive industry in Spain in terms of sales in the first year of its existence. For establishing a solid and proactive sales network in an incomparable period. For winning the public’s favor with its first great success, the OMODA 5. And, as a bonus, for establishing a factory in Spain, all in less than 12 months.”

True to its vision — “Deeply Rooted in Europe, Widely Expand to Global” — Omoda&Jaecoo is taking Europe as its springboard to embark on a truly global journey.

“Sparking a range revolution: Omoda&Jaecoo redefines the global hybrid market”

On April 9, 2025, as the final OMODA J7 SHS crossed the border into Piedras Negras, Mexico’s key cross-border hub, the Super Hybrid Marathon in Mexico achieved a groundbreaking 1,613.1km comprehensive range, shattering the global record for Global Super Hybrid Marathon. To date, the J7 SHS has completed Super Hybrid Marathon in 16 countries, accumulating over 100,000 kilometers of real-world testing. Behind this extraordinary range powerhouse lies the cutting-edge Super Hybrid System (SHS) – Omoda&Jaecoo ’s globally leading super hybrid technology that redefines mobility through unparalleled performance, efficiency, and innovation.

As a world best NEV solution, the SHS integrates three industry-leading pillars into a single platform: a fifth-generation 1.5TDGI dedicated hybrid engine(DHE) delivering 340 horsepower, an intelligent continuously dedicated hybrid transmission(DHT), and high-performance dedicated hybrid batteries. This synergy empowers the J7 SHS to achieve 44.5% thermal efficiency, 3.1L/100km charging sustain (CS) fuel consumption, and pure electric ranges of up to 151.6 kilometers – equivalent to a week’s worry-free commuting on a single charge. Beyond efficiency, the SHS delivers pure EV-like silence, seamless acceleration, and zero emissions, reimagining hybrid driving as a sensory experience.

The J7 SHS, as the first hybrid product in Omoda&Jaecoo ‘s NEV strategic lineup, was a success from the moment it launched.In Spain, the J7 SHS ranked among the top three in plug-in hybrid sales in its first month, capturing nearly 7% of the market, and became the local leader in the hybrid market. In Malaysia, the J7 SHS has climbed to the top position in the local A-segment SUV PHEV category. In the UK, the J7 SHS has propelled Omoda&Jaecoo to become the fastest-growing car brand..Equipped with class-leading performance, ultra-long range, exceptional fuel efficiency, and pure electric range, the J7 SHS is proving its strength, driving Omoda&Jaecoo’s hybrid segment to become a global growth engine!

“We are now ready to full speed ahead!”

This participation in the exhibition is not only a showcase of the latest products from the Omoda&Jaecoo NEV family, but also marks the brand’s comprehensive evolution as it returns to its “origin” two years after its global debut at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show.

Over the past two years, Omoda&Jaecoo has achieved global breakthroughs with steady steps: from the core European market to the emerging economies of ASEAN, the brand has covered 44 countries and regions, built a global sales and showrooms of over 1,300, and won the trust of 500,000 users and the support of 7 million social media fans. Shawn Xu said: “From Seed to Speed” in two years, we are now ready to “Full Speed Ahead” in 2025!”

In 2025, Omoda&Jaecoo will accelerate the implementation of its global NEV strategy, build a technology competitiveness centered on the SHS, and launch five new SHS models throughout the year to continuously enrich the NEV product matrix. Meanwhile, the two global strategic models, Omoda 7 and JAECOO 5, will also be launched successively. Within six months of the launch, the monthly sales target of OMODA 7 will exceed 10,000 units, and JAECOO 5 will aim for 15,000 units, together becoming the dual engines of the brand’s new round of growth. In terms of global strategic layout, Omoda&Jaecoo will deepen its investment in the European market, planning to expand to 19 countries, and extend the global market network to more than 60 countries and regions.

The two-year rapid evolution journey is also an extraordinary trip that Omoda&Jaecoo has taken with global users and media, pioneering many exciting possibilities. On April 26th, Omoda&Jaecoo will join young people around the world to witness the launch of Omoda DAY in Wuhu, starting a carnival celebration for New LOHAS. In the future, Omoda&Jaecoo will join young people around the world to create a better life and rush to the starry sea of a personalized future.

SOURCE: Omoda&Jaecoo