Market launch of the new Tayron: more space for everyone and everything

The new Volkswagen SUV hits showrooms

Volkswagen showrooms have a new addition: just months after its world premiere, the Tayron is hitting dealerships across Europe. The first customers are also starting to receive their pre-orders of the brand’s latest SUV.

“The Tayron is a real all-rounder among SUVs,” said Martin Sander, Board member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Volkswagen Passenger Cars. “The high order intake and the initial feedback coming in from the dealerships confirms that we are meeting our customers’ needs and requirements with the new Tayron.”

Many dealerships hosted a special event to mark the launch of Volkswagen’s most recent model. At the “Tayron Family Days”, visitors had the chance to test-drive the new SUV and be impressed by its numerous advantages, such as the high-quality interior, large luggage space and high tractive load.

The market launch of the new addition to Volkswagen’s portfolio is being supported by an international 360-degree marketing campaign centered not on people but rather on dogs! The TV commercial, for example, features the four-legged creatures enthusiastically jumping into their Tayron to the strains of the hit song Who Let The Dogs Out. With its large luggage space and an optional third row of seats, the vehicle is ideal not only for families but also for dog owners and adventurers with hobbies requiring a lot of space. Whether for a band of little rascals or hobby equipment, the new Tayron has room to fit everyone and everything comfortably.

Animals also feature in the Tayron’s launch material on the Volkswagen brand’s social media channels: one video clip shows a group of dogs visiting Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg plant, the place where the Tayron was designed and developed and is now being manufactured. By people, for people. But for dogs too! The doggy guests are driven through the production halls in the visitor train. There they see how passionately and meticulously employees are building the new model.

The four-legged protagonist Journo, a Working Kelpie, then visits a dealership, where he takes the key to “his” Tayron from the hands of an employee – and jumps full of anticipation into the SUV’s XXL luggage compartment. Board Member for Sales Martin Sander: “The fun, likable campaign approach underscores that the customer – be they human or animal – is always front and center.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen