Market launch of new BMW 5 Series Sedan and new BMW i5 Sedan from China for China

Production started at the Dadong plant of the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. in Shenyang

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5, developed exclusively for China and produced in China, will hit the country’s roads just a few weeks after their debut at the Auto Guangzhou 2023 motorshow. The new edition of the world’s most successful business sedan will be available in China for the first time with both highly efficient combustion engines and all-electric drive.

The models, which have been specially tailored to the needs of the Chinese target groups, feature an extended wheelbase and different proportions compared to the versions offered worldwide, as well as market-specific equipment features and digital services. The new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 for China thus offer a combination of sporty elegance, luxurious rear space and a progressive user experience which is unique in their segment. The new models will be produced exclusively for the Chinese market at the Dadong plant operated in Shenyang by the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd.

Around two million units of the BMW 5 Series Sedan have been sold in China since the start of local production in 2003. The new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 for China are based on the eighth generation of the series. With their design and technology, they are ideally placed to continue the success story that recently saw the BMW 5 Series Sedan become the best-selling premium model in its segment on the Chinese car market.

Petrol engines with 48-volt mild hybrid system and BMW eDrive technology.

The drive portfolio of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan for China is characterised by consistent electrification. It includes four-cylinder petrol engines with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and an output of 140 kW/190 hp for the new BMW 525Li Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 6.5 litres/100 km (62 miles); CO2 emissions combined: 155 g/km according to CLTC) with 190 kW/208 hp for the BMW 530Li Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 6.8 litres/100 km (62 miles); CO2 emissions combined: 163 g/km according to CLTC). The all-electric drive of the new BMW i5 eDrive35L Sedan (power consumption combined: 14.8 kWh/100 km (62 miles) according to CLTC) generates a maximum output of 210 kW/286 hp.

In addition, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Sedan model produced for the global market (power consumption combined: 16.3 kWh/ 100 km (62 miles) according to CLTC) is offered in China. Its drive system consists of one electric motor on the front axle and one on the rear axle, which generate a combined maximum output of 442 kW/601 hp in My Mode SPORT. The outstanding performance characteristics of this model are enhanced by a unique suspension technology and M specific design features.

Two equipment packages are available for all model variants produced exclusively for the Chinese automotive market. The M Sport Package emphasises the dynamic character of the sedan with unique design features. These include M specific versions of the front air intakes, the side sills and the rear apron as well as 19-inch M light alloy wheels. Alternatively, the Luxury Line option underlines the car’s premium, elegant character with 19-inch bi-colour alloy wheels and interior trims in Ash Grey Blue veneer wood finish with silver accents.

Distinctive proportions, exclusive design features.

The individual proportions of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 for China are reflected not only in the extended wheelbase, but also in the roofline, which flows gently into the rear. Market-specific paint finishes and gold-coloured design accents on the exterior are specifically tailored to the style preferences of Chinese customers in the premium segment.

Another exclusive detail is the illuminated Chinese character for the number 5 in the area of the Hofmeister kink counter-swing on the C-pillar. In the new BMW i5, it emits blue light signals that pulsate discreetly and at a low frequency while the high-voltage battery is charging.

Progressive luxury in the interior: BMW Curved Display, BMW Theatre Screen.

The enhanced BMW iDrive with “QuickSelect”, the BMW Curved Display and the functions of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which have been specially tailored to the needs of Chinese customers, enable convenient and intuitive interaction between driver and vehicle. In the rear of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 for China, model-specific seats and the BMW Theatre Screen ensure outstanding travel comfort. A wireless charging station for compatible smartphones in the rear and market-specific digital services for infotainment and online communication also contribute to the progressive luxury ambience.

The semi-automatic driving and parking systems offered for the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 in China are characterised by exceptional functionality, availability and reliability. These systems have been specially adapted to suit Chinese traffic conditions and driver behaviour. The highlight of the range is the Active Lane Change Assistant with eye activation.

Uncompromising quality through artificial intelligence in production.

With the start of production of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 for China, the Dadong plant of the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. is using innovative production processes. For example, artificial intelligence (AI) is used in the body shop and paint shop to optimise quality control.

In this way, the Shenyang plant is systematically continuing its transformation into the BMW iFACTORY based on the principles of “lean”, “clean” and “digital”. The use of 100 per cent renewable electricity in the production of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 ensures efficient and resource-conserving production. Other factors contributing to the reduced CO2 footprint of the new model generation include the increased use of secondary raw materials and a completely vegan interior.

SOURCE: BMW Group