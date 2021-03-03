Market launch of MICHELIN e.PRIMACY, the first eco-designed MICHELIN tire made to last

Since March 1, 2021, drivers of city cars, sedans and compact SUVs can fit their internal combustion, hybrid or electric vehicle with the new MICHELIN e.PRIMACY tire. This new category of tires represents a compelling blend of high performance, fuel efficiency and sustainable mobility.

FIRST ECO-DESIGNED MICHELIN TIRE

Developed on the basis of a life-cycle assessment, MICHELIN e.PRIMACY delivers high performance for users while reducing their environmental impact. The MICHELIN e.PRIMACY tire is rated A for energy efficiency and B for wet grip. Given that fewer than 1% of tires deliver a winning combination of A-rated rolling resistance and A or B-rated grip(7), this makes it one of the best tires on the market.

ROLLING RESISTANCE CHAMPION IN ITS CATEGORY(2)(3)

Low rolling resistance offers multiple benefits for users depending on their vehicle type:

For drivers of internal combustion vehicles, it can reduce fuel consumption by up to 0.21liters per 100 kilometers (4) , representing a saving of €80 (5) over the tire’s road life.

, representing a saving of €80 over the tire’s road life. For the planet, the reduction in CO 2 emissions can be estimated at 174kg over the tire’s road life, (5) corresponding to the avoided CO 2 emissions from a vehicle traveling more than 1,600 (8)

emissions can be estimated at 174kg over the tire’s road life, corresponding to the avoided CO emissions from a vehicle traveling more than 1,600 For electric vehicles, the MICHELIN e.PRIMACY tire can increase range by up to 7%.(4)

CO2-NEUTRAL AT THE TIME OF PURCHASE(1)

Michelin has also decided to offset the CO 2 emissions associated with producing MICHELIN e.PRIMACY tires and transporting them to the point of sale, in partnership with the Livelihoods Carbon Funds.(1)

DESIGNED FOR LASTING PERFORMANCE

The MICHELIN e.PRIMACY tire delivers high performance from the first to the last kilometer(3)(6). Tread life is extended thanks to MaxTouch Construction technologyTM, which maximizes contact with the road to distribute pressure more evenly during braking and acceleration. Safety performance also remains optimal throughout the life of the tire. Even after 30,000 kilometers, MICHELIN e.PRIMACY still passes the European wet braking certification test.(6)

Available in 56 versions, from 15 to 20 inches and for all vehicle types including hybrid and electric vehicles, MICHELIN e.PRIMACY is spearheading a new generation of eco-designed MICHELIN tires. Particularly well suited for the transition to electric or hybrid mobility, the MICHELIN e.PRIMACY tire is made in Europe, for Europe.

It comes as no surprise that, in the past few months, several car makers have chosen to equip their vehicles with the MICHELIN e.PRIMACY tire. It will notably be available on the Citroën C4, the Citroën C5 Aircross, the DS4 Crossback and the Toyota Aygo.

MICHELIN e.PRIMACY is the perfect choice for anyone who wants a sustainable and fuel economy, affordable tire that delivers safety, grip and durability performance benefits for which MICHELIN tires are so famous.

(1) Carbon neutral at the time of purchase – Michelin has reduced the CO2 emissions from its production plants by 25% since 2010 and is aiming to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. A portion of the carbon credits that Michelin is earning by helping to finance projects designed to absorb or avoid carbon emissions will be used to offset the residual emissions from the production of MICHELIN e.PRIMACY tires (from raw materials extraction to customer delivery). This program is being carried out in partnership with the Livelihoods Carbon Funds, which finance projects to replant trees or install less energy-intensive cookstoves in a number of countries around the world

(2) MICHELIN e∙PRIMACY is a premium summer tire in the same category as those marketed under the CONTINENTAL, GOODYEAR, BRIDGESTONE, PIRELLI and DUNLOP brands, which may be purchased by consumers from a retailer. The category does not include tire lines designed to meet the specific original equipment specifications of automobile manufacturers.

(3) Rolling resistance tests performed on test benches by Applus Idiada, at Michelin’s request, on new tires in June 2020 and on tires milled to 2mm tread depth in August 2020, on size 205/55 R16 91V, comparing MICHEILIN e∙PRIMACY (new: 5.58 kg/t – worn: 5.13 kg/t) to MICHELIN PRIMACY 4 (new: 7.74 kg/t – worn: 6.25 kg/t); BRIDGESTONE TURANZA T005 (new: 7.17 kg/t – worn: 5.81 kg/t); CONTINENTAL ECOCONTACT 6 (new: 6.39 kg/t – worn: 5.49kg/t); CONTINENTAL PREMIUM CONTACT 6 (new: 8.93 kg/t – worn: 6.94 kg/t); DUNLOP BLURESPONSE (new: 7.97 kg/t – worn: 5.54 kg/t); GOODYEAR EFFICIENT GRIP 2 (new: 7.01 kg/t – worn: 5.38 kg/t); PIRELLI CINTURATO P7 BLUE (new: 6.96 kg/t – worn: 6.30 kg/t); PIRELLI CINTURATO P7 (new: 8.79 kg/t – worn: 6.97 kg/t). Results may vary depending on driving practices, vehicle and tire pressure.

(4) When new, the MICHELIN e∙PRIMACY tire generates an average 2 kg/t less rolling resistance than competing tires, which feeds through to an up to 0.21-liter reduction in fuel burned per 100 km. This is equivalent to up to 5 g of CO 2 emissions avoided for a VW Golf VII 1.5 TSI or an up to 7% increase in range for a VW e. Golf.

(5) Over its useful life, the MICHELIN e. PRIMACY tire generates an average 1.5 kg/t less rolling resistance than competing tires, representing an equivalent €80 reduction in the total fuel bill and an equivalent 174 kg reduction in CO 2 emissions. These gains were estimated by averaging data from new tires and used tires milled down to 2 mm to reflect real-life performance. They were calculated on the basis of 35,000 km and a fuel price of €1.46/l (https://ec.europa.eu/energy/data-analysis/weekly-oil-bulletin_en at January 6, 2020, weighted for the top 10 countries for motor vehicle movements on national and foreign territory – https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/transport/data/database). Fuel and cost savings may vary, depending in particular on driving practices, vehicle and tire pressure.

(6) The 205/55 R16 91V MICHELIN e.PRIMACY tire in new and worn condition (worn meaning machine-milled down to the maximum permissible wear indicator according to the European wear indicator regulation ECE R30r03f), is capable of passing the European R117 wet braking certification test, 30,000 km being the base for a tread wear test.



(7) Analysis of summer passenger car tire ratings, based on the June 2020 Lizeo database.

(8) 174 kg of CO 2 corresponds to 1,611 km traveled by a VW Golf VII (2) MY2020 1.5 TSI EVO 130 BLUEMOTION TECHNOLOGY 7CV CARAT BV6 5P (https://www.lacentrale.fr/fiche-technique-voiture-volkswagen-golf-vii+(2)+1.5+tsi+evo+130+bluemotion+technology+7cv+confortline+bv6+5p-2020.html) (Source: https://www.iea.org/areas-of-work/programmes-and-partnerships/the-iea-mobility-model)

SOURCE: Michelin