Market launch in Japan: Mercedes-Benz Trucks heavy-duty transporter Arocs and Actros models now available

Daimler Truck is now offering two truck model series of Arocs and Actros especially designed for transporting exceptionally heavy loads in the Japanese market

Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”), in cooperation with its partner Y-Engineering Company Ltd. (“Y-Engineering”), announces the launch of two Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty transporter model series in Japan. The heavy-duty transporter Mercedes-Benz Arocs and Mercedes-Benz Actros are now available to order. At market launch, the Mercedes-Benz Arocs in the 4763 8×6 variant will be featured at the Japan Mobility Show (“JMS”) 2025 from October 29th to November 9th in Tokyo.

The Mercedes-Benz Trucks heavy-duty transporter models are designed for logistics of extremely heavy loads and special cargo, such as wind turbines, generators, transformers, heat exchangers, or equipment for infrastructure projects.

Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales, and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “We are delighted to launch the Mercedes-Benz Arocs and Actros models for exceptional heavy-duty transport in Japan with our long-standing and proven partner Y-Engineering. This is a real milestone for the Japanese transport industry. Existing customers have already indicated their specific needs for trucks to transport particularly heavy loads in Japan. Accordingly, we see considerable potential for these vehicle types in this particular market segment.”

Mercedes-Benz Arocs 4763 8×6 with market-specific adaptations for Japan

The Mercedes-Benz Arocs 4763 8×6 is equipped with the OM 473 15.6L engine delivering 625 hp (3,000 Nm) and a 16-speed PowerShift 3 Advanced transmission. The truck is fitted with an additional cooling unit and a fifth-wheel coupling mounted on a special plate. In this configuration, the vehicle can tow up to 500 tons.

The vehicle height has also been specially adapted for the Japanese market. As Japan sets a maximum height of 3.8 meters, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has, for the first time, developed a combination of the ClassicSpace 2.3 cab with a compact auxiliary cooling tower on a chassis with a fourth axle.

The vehicle includes all current Mercedes-Benz Trucks safety assistance systems. Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA6), lane keeping assistant ASGA2, and Front Guard Assist are all standard equipment.

The vehicle exhibited at JMS from the end of October is painted in the colors of the Japanese flag—white with red accents.

Both models for the Japanese market are produced in series production at the Mercedes-Benz Wörth plant and subsequently converted to heavy-duty transporters at the Mercedes-Benz Molsheim plant. There, the vehicle receives a fourth axle, the additional cooling tower, as well as a heavy-duty-compatible coupling and mounting plate from the “Custom Tailored Trucks” (CTT) division.

Comfortable and safe handling: PowerShift 3 Advanced Transmission with Turbo Retarder Clutch

Both Mercedes-Benz Trucks heavy-duty transporter series feature the PowerShift 3 Advanced transmission with Turbo Retarder Clutch, combining extremely long service life, outstanding efficiency and precise gear changes with exceptionally strong braking performance. When starting, drive power is initially transmitted fully hydraulically until the engine and transmission speeds are nearly synchronized, at which point the friction clutch engages. During operation, the PowerShift 3 Advanced transmission delivers the efficiency of a fully automatic transmission with up to 40 percent faster and more precise gear shifts. The “Heavy” driving program ensures optimal gear selection. During braking, the powerful primary retarder combined with the high-performance engine brake of the OM 473 provides up to 980 hp of braking power at low speeds – even when reversing.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck