Mark Thomas, Vice President of Marketing, Ridecell, confirmed for M:bility | Detroit

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Mark Thomas, Vice President of Marketing at Ridecell, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Detroit.

Mark will participate in the following panel discussion:

Will Mobility as a Service become the new normal?

There are currently more Mobility as a Service (MaaS) options available than at any other time in history and, with the anticipated widespread adoption of blockchain technology, machine learning and connected, autonomous and electric vehicles, the sector is primed for massive growth.

What MaaS business models are currently in operation, and how will these evolve?

What is the market worth and which factors will drive growth?

What factors will limit the MaaS market and how can they be addressed?

How will stakeholders expand their services outside highly-populated areas?

How will MaaS impact the ownership model and the number of cars on the road?

M:bility | Detroit is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event, which was formerly known as Connected Car, Autonomous Car and Powertrain Detroit, will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 350 delegates on 12-13 March 2019.

