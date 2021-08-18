Mark Stuebe appointed as Jacobs Vehicle Systems’ President

Mark Stuebe, a 30-year veteran in the commercial vehicle and industrial manufacturing industries, is named president of Jacobs Vehicles Systems

Jacobs is a worldwide manufacturer of engine retarding and valve actuation systems for the commercial vehicle industry.

Stuebe has held operations and plant management positions at Morgan Corporation, a manufacturer of truck and van bodies; and Dana Incorporated, a supplier of drivetrain and electrified propulsion systems for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. He has also managed business operations for several leading clutch, brake, coupling and related power transmission brands throughout the world.

Stuebe is a graduate of Beloit College in Beloit, Wis., with a bachelor’s of arts degree in Economics and Management.

SOURCE: Jacobs Vehicle Systems