Mark Crawford, Chief Engineer for Autonomous Driving Systems, Great Wall Motor Company confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Mark Crawford, Chief Engineer for Autonomous Driving Systems, Great Wall Motor Company has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Mark is an industry expert in autonomous vehicle technology with over 25 years of experience in automotive, robotics and artificial intelligence research and applications who leads technical teams to solve hard problems. He has a passion for self-driving cars and believes in their promise to positively change society.

Mark is currently the Chief Engineer for Autonomous Driving Systems at American Haval Motor Technology. He leads a global team to research and develop advanced automated driving systems and fail functional vehicle platforms to produce cost effective autonomous vehicles for global markets. He has several published papers and holds patents in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/autonomous-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

