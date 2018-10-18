Marion David is appointed product director of DS Automobiles

On this occasion, Yves Bonnefont, CEO of DS Automobiles said: “I would like to thank and congratulate Eric Apode for his remarkable contribution to the creation of the DS brand. Under his leadership, the DS product teams have defined the strategy of the next generation of DS, delivering exceptional vehicles – the first two, DS 7 CROSSBACK and DS 3 CROSSBACK, already delight our customers. I am very happy to welcome Marion David to the leadership team at DS Automobiles”.

Since June 2014, Eric Apode was Senior Vice President of the DS Automobiles, in charge of Product, Business Development and Profitability.

Over her 15 years tenure at the Peugeot Product Department, Marion David played a major role in the development and success of the current range. Until now, she has been at PSA Retail where she notably established and successfully launched the DS Store in Boulogne, Billancourt.

ABOUT DS AUTOMOBILES

Young French brand, DS Automobiles was launched in 2015. Its ambition is to embody, in the automotive industry, the French luxury know-how. Driven by its outstanding product heritage and avant-garde spirit, DS perpetuates the values of innovation and distinction inherited from the first DS, launched in 1955, and opens a new territory in the premium automotive market.

The first model of the second-generation DS range, DS 7 CROSSBACK, the SUV with innovative savoir-faire, opens a range of six global vehicles with one launch per year. Therefore, in September 2018, the DS brand presents its next – its new ‘Premium B SUV’, DS 3 CROSSBACK, the high-tech style icon, and with its 100% electric version E-TENSE.

Available in 2019, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4X4 – the PHEV hybrid powertrain by DS – and DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE – the first ever full electric DS car – delivers the strategy of electrification availability over the entire range.

Designed for customers looking for a means to express themselves as individuals, DS cars stand apart through their avant-garde design, refinement in every detail, advanced technologies and dynamic serenity.

For its discerning customers, who demand personalisation and exclusivity, DS Automobiles has created ‘ONLY YOU, the DS experience’, as a programme of exclusive services for a unique brand experience.

DS models are distributed via DS STORES and DS SALONS, comprising the new network exclusive to DS Automobiles. In the first half of 2018, 140 showrooms were opened around the world and the brand has 345 sites open by the end of June 2018, including DS WORLD PARIS, its flagship at 33 Rue François 1er in Paris.

SOURCE: DS