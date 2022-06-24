Marili ‘t Hooft-Bolle and Gemma Postlethwaite appointed as supervisory board members of TomTom

TomTom (TOM2), the geolocation technology specialist, today announced the appointment of Marili ’t Hooft-Bolle and Gemma Postlethwaite as new members of its Supervisory Board at today’s Extraordinary General Meeting.

TomTom (TOM2), the geolocation technology specialist, today announced the appointment of Marili ’t Hooft-Bolle and Gemma Postlethwaite as new members of its Supervisory Board at today’s Extraordinary General Meeting.

Marili was appointed for a term effective as of today until the Annual General Meeting in 2027. As of today, Marili serves as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Selection & Appointment Committee.

Gemma was appointed for a term effective as of 1 October 2022 until the Annual General Meeting in 2027. As per the same date, Gemma will become a member of the Audit Committee.

The shareholders voted today in favor of the two appointments, both with 99.7% of the votes cast. The adopted resolutions with detailed voting results can be found on our corporate website.

The Supervisory Board now consists of four members: Derk Haank (Chairman), Jack de Kreij (Deputy Chairman), Michael Rhodin, Marili ’t Hooft-Bolle and as of 1 October 2022, with Gemma Postlethwaite, of five members.

SOURCE: TomTom