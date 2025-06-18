Marelli’s decarbonization targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

The company has committed to an overall net-zero target across the value chain by 2045

Marelli, a global mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector, has received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its net-zero target by 2045, as well as its science-based near and long-term carbon emissions reduction targets. This achievement represents a significant milestone in the company’s sustainability journey: having Science Based Targets initiative-approved decarbonization targets indicate that Marelli’s emission reduction goals align with climate science to limit global warming.

The latest climate science from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was described by the United Nations as “code red for humanity”, and although it shows that is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C vs pre-industrial levels and to avoid most catastrophic consequences, it also reminds that we are dangerously close to that threshold.

Marelli has committed to three specific targets validated by the SBTi.

Near-Term target: reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 42% by 2030 across scope 1, 2 and 3, from a 2022 base year.

Long-Term target: reduce GHG emissions 90% by 2045 across scope 1, 2 and 3, from a 2022 base year.

Overall Net-Zero target: reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the value chain by 2045.

To be noted that a company is only considered to have reached Net-Zero when it has cut emissions by at least 90% and neutralized any residual ones: Marelli prioritizes reduction of emissions, and all residual ones will be neutralized in line with SBTi criteria before reaching net-zero emissions.

As a reference, ‘scope 1’ emission include direct GHG emissions from operations of the reporting company. ‘Scope 2’ refer to indirect GHG emissions associated with the generation of purchased or acquired electricity, steam, heating or cooling consumed by the reporting company. ‘Scope 3’ are the other indirect GHG emissions that occur in the value chain of the reporting company, including both upstream and downstream emissions.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. It develops standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets in line with science and with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels and reach net-zero by 2050 at latest. Its partners are Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

In October 2023, Marelli committed to having its targets approved by SBTi within 24 months and remarkably achieved full validation in April 2025, ahead of schedule. The approval by SBTi confirmed that Marelli’s efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions along the whole value chain, including suppliers, operations and product innovation, aligns with the Paris Agreement.

The collaboration with the SBTi will also ensure a rigorous external monitoring of Marelli’s progress in the years.

“We are proud of this achievement, which marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to support global emission reduction efforts.” stated Denise Lana, Head of Sustainability at Marelli. “The Science Based Target initiative validation is invaluable in building customer trust in our commitments. It also sends a strong message within our company, confirming our commitments and business autonomy despite the recent changes in regulatory frameworks.”

SOURCE: Marelli