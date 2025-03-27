Marelli to showcase latest “speed-to-market” innovations at Auto Shanghai 2025

Marelli, a global technology partner to the automotive industry, will showcase its latest innovations at Auto Shanghai 2025, to be held from April 23 to May 2 at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center

Marelli, a global technology partner to the automotive industry, will showcase its latest innovations at Auto Shanghai 2025, to be held from April 23 to May 2 at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center. At its booth – located in Hall 1.2H, Stand 1BF009 – the company will present the “Fast Forward. Forward Fast.” theme, highlighting its commitment to accelerating product development and helping carmakers get to market faster to capture early market share.

Marelli’s booth will offer a curated journey through four distinct zones, each demonstrating how the company drives speed to market for customers as a trusted, adaptable and innovation-focused technology partner. The first area, called the ‘Momentum Lab’ will focus on Marelli’s agile approach to innovation through Minimum Viable Products (MVPs). Next, the ‘Velocity Zone’ will be dedicated to Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) enablement tools, illustrating how Marelli supports scalable architectures in a flexible and affordable manner. In the ‘Acceleration Lane’, Marelli will highlight modular solutions through its tiered hardware development platform approach for quicker go-to-market. Finally, the ‘Instant Impact’ area will display ready-to-offer technologies, for immediate deployment.

As the first step of this journey, the ‘Momentum Lab’ will showcase how Marelli enables rapid innovation by developing Minimum Viable Products. This approach, focused on design-led innovation and co-creation, allows for concepts to be market-tested and validated early in the development process, using customer feedback to inform next steps and product roadmaps. Driven by agile methodologies and leveraging artificial intelligence to ensure a faster, leaner, and more efficient development cycle, this process allows Marelli to go from concept to minimum viable product in 90 days, producing up to 20 MVPs annually for market validation.

Joachim Fetzer, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer of Marelli, stated: “A fast-paced period of evolution like this needs fast development cycles to test out new ideas and stay in the game, with a focus on sustainability and affordability. To rapidly test ideas and prove concepts with physical parts, Minimum Viable Products enable us to verify the user experience and understand quickly if the solution is a candidate for scaling. This innovation journey is definitely a collaborative one with customers and suppliers”.

At Auto Shanghai, one example of a Minimum Viable Product will be the Micro Laser Projector, co-created with Infineon. This revolutionary display concept decouples the projection function from the surface that shows the information, introducing a completely new concept of flexibility, cost reduction, and performance enhancement.

The projection unit is made of three (RGB) laser sources that a mems mirror is reflecting to form an image while scanning. Such high-tech component, thanks to laser technology, will reflect light only when it is needed, therefore leading to relevant reduction of energy consumption. It offers flexibility in projection surfaces, accommodating customer preferences such as windshields, console, large information panel, dashboards, and even curved surfaces of various shapes and sizes. It ensures outstanding results in terms of brightness, color, contrast and extreme flexibility of applications while always maintaining focus. Subtle ambient lighting and detailed information displays are ensured, resulting in versatility for both day and night use and user convenience through intuitive operation.

Another MVP showcased in the ‘Momentum Lab’ is the Pixel Rear Lamp demo, in the lighting domain, that leverages TFT-OLED technology to deliver high-resolution displays integrated in rear lamps, aligning with market trends in dynamic communication and personalization. Other innovations to be displayed include a hydrogen fuel system for internal combustion engines and the mini valve, a compact and affordable solution that significantly reduces exhaust system tail pipe noise of plug-in hybrid and range extended vehicles at low speeds.

SOURCE: Marelli