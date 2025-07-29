Marelli receives court approval of “second day” motions to support business operations

Secures second interim approval to access debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing confirms expiration of 45-day “go-shop” period

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Marelli” or the “Company”), a global technology partner to the automotive industry, today announced that the Company received approval of all of its “second day” motions and final approval on certain “first day” motions from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. After a hearing in front of the Bankruptcy Court on July 24, 2025, Marelli obtained access to an additional $130 million of its $1.1 billion in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing from its lenders, which will enable the Company to continue serving its customers and fulfilling post-petition obligations to suppliers and other creditors without disruption.

Marelli also confirmed that the 45-day overbid process officially concluded on July 28, 2025. The Company did not receive any superior proposals during this process, and, as outlined in the Company’s previously disclosed Restructuring Support Agreement, expects to emerge from Chapter 11 in 2026 under the ownership of its principal lenders.

“We are pleased to report that Marelli continues to advance through the Chapter 11 process, while ensuring our day-to-day operations and our commitment to customers, suppliers and employees remain strong,” said David Slump, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the overbid period completed, we are moving forward with future owners who recognize the strength of our business and is committed to pursuing the growth and long-term success of Marelli. We look forward to working closely with the lender group to ensure a seamless ownership transition upon emergence.”

The group of Marelli’s principal lenders commented: “We are highly supportive of Marelli and its restructuring, which will significantly deleverage the company’s balance sheet and strengthen its liquidity position so that the business can continue serving the automotive industry. Our group looks forward to partnering with Marelli’s team during this important process.”

The group of Marelli’s principal lenders consists of Deutsche Bank, Strategic Value Partners, MBK Partners, Fortress Investment Group, and Polus Capital Management.

