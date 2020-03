Marcio Pedroso has been appointed as a new member of Volvo Group Management and President Volvo Financial Services, the Volvo Group business area for financial solutions.

Marcio Pedroso, born in 1968 in Brazil, has served as President Region the Americas (North and South America) at Volvo Financial Services since 2015. He has held a number of senior positions within Volvo Financial Services, in Brazil, Mexico and in the USA, since he joined the Volvo Group in 2001.