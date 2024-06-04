Mappo partners with P3 to add AI-enriched location-based content to SPARQ OS

Innovative Mappo app is now pre-integrated into SPARQ OS, P3’s flagship in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system

P3 digital services, a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), has joined forces with Mappo to further enhance the driving experience for users of SPARQ OS IVI. The highly innovative Mappo app is the latest addition to the SPARQ OS platform, and now comes pre-integrated.

Mappo employs a combination of AI and location-based technologies to provide an in-car app that offers culture-oriented travel recommendations based on books, movies, music, cuisine and more. Mappo has developed a technology platform that extracts and creates myriad items of content and adds millions of points of interest on a virtual worldwide map. Its Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology scans texts and automatically creates short snippets from literature, historical reference books, film, and other sources, all pertaining to the user’s current or specified location.

In-vehicle integration provides SPARQ users seamless voice control, whether they want to discover interesting new places, or shed new light on a familiar city or town or learn more about an extraordinary landscape or phenomenon in the natural world.

Mappo helps travelers to seamlessly explore locations based on their interests, intuitively, simply using voice. For instance, the user can ask aloud the SPARQ VPA (Voice Personal Assistant): “What is that building?” or “What should I look out for in this museum?”

From a quick stop at the local shops, the daily commute, or the big road trip adventure, every car ride can be made more interesting and pleasurable through Mappo’s illuminating and fun content.

We’re really excited to now be part of the dynamic SPARQ platform. We look forward to building on our partnership with P3, and engaging with both OEMs and their customers, to elevate driving enjoyment, making every trip richer through learning about culture and history, meanwhile having fun. Deddi Zucker

Founder & CEO of Mappo

Mappo is an ideal enhancement to the SPARQ IVI ecosystem. Because both platforms have location-based technology at their foundation, Mappo a natural fit and we’re certain SPARQ users will enjoy engaging with the Mappo culturally inspired app, whether their time in the car is brief or extended. SPARQ own Voice Personal Assistant powered by Hey Jane just become superpowers. Marius Mailat

CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services

Mappo’s reach has grown rapidly since its 2016 inception. Having supported the development of the app, Ford became the first automaker to offer its customers an in-vehicle Mappo experience in selected vehicles. Mappo has also been adopted by VW’s software company Cariad.

SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.

SOURCE: SPARQ