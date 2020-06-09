Manufacture #LikeABosch campaign kicks off

“Manufacture #LikeABosch”, the new campaign from Bosch, playfully shows how the company is making its own factories and those of its customers ready for Industry 4.0. Shawn, the well-known hero from the #LikeABosch videos, dances and raps his way through the connected factory and demonstrates how digitalization is improving production and logistics. An important pillar is NEXEED, the software from Bosch Connected Industry. Parallel to the “Manufacture #LikeABosch” campaign, the business unit is now launching the advanced Nexeed Industrial Application System.

Nexeed: combination of experience, lean management and digitalization

The Nexeed Industrial Application System combines many years of manufacturing experience, lean approaches of the Bosch Production System (BPS) and state-of-the-art technology for the digitalization of factories. “Manufacturing lives from its employees. This includes their individual experiences, tasks and specific knowledge,” says Sven Hamann, Senior Vice President of Bosch Connected Industry.

Quality engineers, for example, are interested in the adherence to millimeter-precise gap dimensions; production managers have the highest possible overall system effectiveness in mind; material flow planners want to design their transport routes most efficiently. The Nexeed Industrial Application System provides the necessary information. “From the very beginning, we have incorporated the challenges and needs of our employees and customers into the development of the Nexeed Industrial Application System. The result is a software that is geared to practical requirements”.

“The Nexeed Industrial Application System is more than a mere App store for production and logistics. All applications are developed, tested and tailored to user needs by experts.”

Sven Hamann, Senior Vice President of Bosch Connected Industry

The factory at a glance

With the Nexeed Industrial Application System, Bosch Connected Industry offers sophisticated software that records, processes and visualizes data from production and logistics. “The system makes data available in a compatible and standardized way, provides valuable information at a glance and generates new knowledge, for example in the digital morning round,” Hamann explains. Production managers and employees can see the status of production and upcoming tasks. In addition, production processes can be monitored live and administrators can centrally manage devices for the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) such as sensors and gateways. Orders are automatically assigned, and components are localized in real time.

Basic functionalities make work easier for users and administrators through simple operation, clear master data management and individually defined access rights. Depending on requirements, the Nexeed Industrial Application System can be expanded with additional applications or packages for specific user groups such as plant and production managers, quality and process engineers or material flow planners. Thanks to Nexeed, it is possible to increase productivity at individual sites by up to 25 percent. “The Nexeed Industrial Application System is more than a mere App store for production and logistics. All applications are developed, tested and tailored to user needs by experts,” says Hamann.

Digitalizing the entire value chain

With the NEXEED portfolio, Bosch Connected Industry digitalizes the entire value chain and ensures a continuous flow of data – from the machine builder to the plant operator and logistician to the end customer. With solutions validated and used in the Bosch plants, more than 100 customers from a wide range of sectors already rely on software and services from Bosch Connected Industry. Among these customers are BMW and the sensor manufacturer Sick. Logistics companies such as nox NachtExpress also use NEXEED to digitalize their supply chains. “Step by step, all solutions from the NEXEED portfolio will be transferred to the new Nexeed Industrial Application System, which we are constantly developing further in an iterative and agile manner together with customers,” says Sven Hamann.

SOURCE:Bosch