MAN’s first fully electric coach

In May, MAN became the first European manufacturer to present a fully electric coach with the new Lion's Coach E. It is now celebrating its world premiere with a new design at Busworld in Brussels

MAN Truck & Bus is presenting itself at this year’s Busworld Europe in Brussels with a clear commitment to sustainable mobility and innovative technology. The company is using the largest international bus trade fair from 4 to 9 October 2025 to showcase the next stage of its zero-emission strategy. The focus of the trade fair presentation is the world premiere of the MAN Lion’s Coach 14 E, the first fully electric coach from a European manufacturer. Visitors to the stand in Hall 4 can also expect to see four other innovative vehicles from the MAN and Neoplan brands, state-of-the-art technology such as the MAN BatteryPack, and a comprehensive range of services and digital offerings. “With our eCoach, we are entering a new era of emission-free travel. With the electrification of our fleet, numerous innovations in equipment and technology, and modern services, we are consistently focusing on efficient, sustainable and digitalised transport,” says Barbaros Oktay, Head of Bus at MAN Truck & Bus.

World premiere: MAN Lion’s Coach 14 E

With the Lion’s Coach 14 E, which is celebrating its world premiere in Brussels, MAN is launching the first battery-electric coach from a major European manufacturer. Following the success of the Lion’s City E family, with almost 3,000 e-buses already produced for urban and interurban use, the company is now setting the next milestone in sustainable mobility. The fully electric coach uses the proven drive technology from the successfully series-produced eTruck and innovative NMC battery packs. These are manufactured in large series at the Nuremberg plant. “By drawing on proven components from the truck sector and our many years of experience with electric city buses, bus operators benefit from high reliability and synergy effects in service and spare parts supply,” says Heinz Kiess, Head of Product Marketing Bus at MAN Truck & Bus. The Lion’s Coach E has a usable energy capacity of 320 to 480 kWh. Under optimal conditions, it can achieve ranges of up to 650 kilometres – a distance that allows many typical travel routes to be covered without recharging. In addition to the technology, the smart design concept, which significantly reduces the drag coefficient (Cw value), is also impressive. At the same time, the eCoach offers space for up to 63 passengers without any restrictions on luggage volume compared to the diesel version.

Lion’s City E model year 2025 with new MAN BatteryPack

A second highlight at the MAN stand is the Lion’s City 12 E LE, which will be presented at the trade fair with numerous innovations for the 2025 model year. The vehicle thus represents the next major product update of the successful Lion’s City E. Particular focus is on the new battery generation with the latest lithium-ion battery technology (NMC) from MAN’s own production facility in Nuremberg. Production of the MAN BatteryPack is currently being ramped up there to a capacity of up to 50,000 units per year. The new packs feature even higher energy density, optimised safety systems and improved charging flexibility. For operators, drivers and passengers, this means greater efficiency and safety. In addition, the low-entry bus on display has Class II approval – another world premiere at the exhibition stand.

Neoplan Skyliner and Tourliner: exclusivity meets innovation

The premium brand Neoplan is also making a special impression at Busworld Europe. Two coaches are causing a stir in Brussels: the Neoplan Skyliner “Auwärter Edition”, which is celebrating its trade fair premiere, pays tribute to the brand’s heritage as a limited special edition. With its aerodynamic “Sharp Cut” design, state-of-the-art technology and nostalgic features, it combines tradition and the future. Another real eye-catcher is the Neoplan Tourliner C, whose D2676 LOH engine with increased power and torque, optimised drivetrain and 353 kW (480 hp) delivers fuel savings of up to 2.5 per cent. The latest member of the NEOPLAN family scores not only in terms of comfort and economy, but also in terms of functionality and safety. The Tourliner, which can be seen at the trade fair in an eye-catching “Safe and Secure” design, is equipped with numerous assistance systems, including the innovative MAN SafeStop Assist.

MAN TGE Next Level as the basis for advanced minibuses

The completely revamped MAN TGE Coach is also celebrating its trade fair premiere at the Busworld stand. It is part of the further developed minibus portfolio based on the completely redesigned base vehicle of the 2025 model year – the MAN TGE Next Level. The minibus impresses with innovative safety systems and an ergonomic driver’s workplace with a digital cockpit and multifunction steering wheel.

MAN Lion’s Intercity EfficientHybrid – efficiency in intercity transport

Outside the exhibition hall – in the immediate vicinity of the MAN stand in Hall 4 – visitors can also expect another world premiere: the MAN Lion’s Intercity with EfficientHybrid drive. The technology, which has already caused a stir in the current Lion’s City generation and in the Lion’s Intercity low-entry models, is now also being introduced in the high-floor segment. Energy is recovered and stored during braking. When stationary, the D15 diesel engine can be switched off thanks to start-stop technology – for silent stops and lower emissions. In addition, the stored energy supports the engine in boost mode, which saves fuel and reduces pollution.

More than just vehicles: services and digital solutions

MAN sees sustainable mobility as a holistic task. That is why, in addition to pioneering vehicles, the company is also presenting a “Neoplan eCoach 2040 Future Concept” and an “Innovation Corner” on the topic of design at Busworld – with concepts for the use of sustainable materials, for example in bus seats for the journeys of tomorrow. Extensive services will also be presented: MAN Transport Solutions offers tailor-made solutions for the transition to eMobility – from charging infrastructure and deployment planning to TCO calculations. MAN DigitalServices’ digital services also support operators in the efficient control of their vehicles, for example through fleet management, predictive maintenance and consumption analyses.

“Our customers can expect not only state-of-the-art vehicles from us, but also a complete all-round offering in terms of sustainable mobility – from batteries and consulting to digital tools,” says Robert Katzer, Head of Sales & Product Bus, adding: “Our goal is to play a key role in shaping the future of bus transport. With several premieres, the next generation of batteries, our expanded electric portfolio, exclusive Neoplan solutions, innovative hybrid technologies and comprehensive services, we as a company are sending a clear signal for sustainable and economical mobility.”

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus