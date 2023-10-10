ManpowerGroup and the InnoEnergy Skills Institute partner to upskill thousands of people for green jobs by 2025

The collaboration will be formally launched at EIT InnoEnergy's "The Business Booster" event Oct. 18-19, in Amsterdam

The green transition will drive demand for millions of new roles in renewable energy, electrification, battery technology, hydrogen and more. ManpowerGroup and EIT InnoEnergy are committed to preparing people for these new opportunities, and today announce an ambitious partnership to train and upskill 800,000 workers in the battery value chain across Europe by the end of 2025.

The collaboration between ManpowerGroup and InnoEnergy’s Skills Institute will provide accelerated virtual and in-person training for 70 in-demand roles including Battery Technicians, Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Maintenance Operators, Production Engineers, and more. Additionally, it helps drive progress towards the European Commission’s goal of having a skilled workforce to support the European Union’s Green Deal.

“This partnership is an investment in people and the planet, creating opportunities for individuals to have meaningful careers that benefit us all,” Riccardo Barberis, ManpowerGroup’s Regional President of Northern Europe said. “Collaborating with InnoEnergy to build a pipeline of skilled talent who will support Europe’s transition to a net-zero future is not only smart business, but the right thing to do to help people level up their potential.”

The InnoEnergy Skills Institute provides flexible training that includes online courses and a combination of virtual and in-person lab experiences. The wide-ranging options include 35 certifications – totaling more than 400 online learning hours. All of these resources are accessible in more than ten languages and will enable career changers to reskill and certify for green jobs as well as provide new entrants with the skills necessary to embark on green energy careers.

Additional details of the joint effort and the need to up-and re-skill the workforce of the future will be shared as part of EIT InnoEnergy’s upcoming event, The Business Booster (TBB), which takes place October 18-19 in Amsterdam and showcases 150+ sustainable energy technologies under one roof. This year’s theme is “The New Green Economy: Balancing Profit and Purpose.” Barberis will take part in a panel discussion “Labour: Skills Shortage for the New Green Economy” alongside European Commission’s Head of Unit for Skills, Services and Professions, Henning Ehrenstein, NIIT Chief Business Officer Sailesh Lalla, Frank Menchaca, President of Sustainable Mobility Solutions at SAE International, and Oana Penu, Director of the InnoEnergy Skills Institute.

“Tackling the climate change transition to a carbon neutral economy and society requires urgent collaboration and investment in upskilling and reskilling workers for the green jobs of tomorrow,” said Oana Penu. “We are excited to join forces with ManpowerGroup to accelerate these efforts and equip hundreds of thousands of workers with the skills needed to support Europe’s sustainability goals. At TBB, we look forward to explaining our solutions and the vital role partnerships like this play in building a skilled workforce for the future.”

