Manoj Kusumba, General Manager, Head of Diesel Engine Development, AVL confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Manoj Kusumba, General Manager, Head of Diesel Engine Development, AVL has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Kusumba has over 21 years of experience in the development of diesel engines and is currently Head of the Department / General Manager Diesel Engine Development at AVL . He has worked at the AVL Technical Center since 2004.

Kusumba and his team have worked on diesel engine development programs aimed at performance and emission; upgrade for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, off highway, 3 wheeler applications; executed several engine design and development programs up to Euro V and Tier 4 Final emission norms. Kusumba and his team are currently working Stage IV, Stage V and BS VI programs for new engine development and emission upgrades.

Kusumba’s previous positions include engine development at PTL R&D; diesel engine department at GE Transportation systems and Power Units Diesel (PUD) at ARAI.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/hd-truck-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.