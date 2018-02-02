MANN+HUMMEL presents preliminary financial figures for 2017

The global filtration expert MANN+HUMMEL today presented preliminary key figures for the financial year 2017. The MANN+HUMMEL Group achieved sales of 3.9 billion euros, thus meeting its own forecast of July 2017. The filter manufacturer will provide detailed information at its financial press conference in Ludwigsburg on April 25, 2018.

“This year we will continue to drive forward with the realignment of the company. In addition to the automotive and industrial business, we will increase our impact in the newly created Life Sciences & Environment division. In the coming years, we will be able to position ourselves even more broadly in the attractive filtration market,” explains Alfred Weber, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board.

The company intends to further strengthen its competitiveness through acquisitions to open up new markets as well as further measures to increase efficiency. As part of its realignment, MANN+HUMMEL is working intensively on alternative drives, sustainability and digitalization. In January 2018, the company presented its wide range of digital products and innovative services for the first time at the leading technology trade fair CES (Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas/USA), where the new “Senzit” digital air filter monitor was honored with the CES Innovation Award.

