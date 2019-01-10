MANN+HUMMEL named CES 2019 innovation awards honoree

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas this week, MANN+HUMMEL is exhibiting a range of digital filtration solutions including Fine Dust Eater, a technology platform that earned CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree status. Honored in the “Tech for a Better World” category, Fine Dust Eater tackles pollution caused by particulate matter.

With air pollution unusually high, many governments or city administrations in Europe impose driving bans. Pollution caused by particulate matter can be tackled by innovative filtration technology platforms like the Fine Dust Eater. A filter installed on the roof of the vehicle retains particulates from the ambient air. A brake dust particle filter fitted to the brake system is designed to minimize the release of brake dust to the environment. The vehicle occupants are additionally protected by an NOX fine dust combi filter. This combination can mitigate pollution effects and protect people. More information can be found at www.finedusteater.com.

Field testing with an experimental vehicle has taken place in Stuttgart, Germany and the project has been expanded to other countries. Another part of the Fine Dust Eater technology platform, stationary filter cubes are available for urban areas with high pollution. Equipped with fine dust particle filters and high-performance fans, these filter cubes actively remove fine dust from surrounding air. This technology is currently running as a two-year pilot project in Europe and available to municipalities.

“By combining our Leadership in Filtration with digitalization we intend to provide innovations that make a visible difference for our customers,”said Charles Vaillant, MANN+HUMMEL CTO. “Filtration offers amazing product opportunities to improve air quality, protect human beings and maintain expensive assets running. We are not satisfied until our customers see significant improvements by using our products. This is what MANN+HUMMEL innovation is all about.”

The CES Innovation Awards are an annual program that celebrates outstanding design and recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™,owner and producer of CES, the world’s largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

SOURCE: MANN+HUMMEL