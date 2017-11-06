MANN-FILTER wins award

International filtration expert MANN+HUMMEL’s strong global brand MANN-FILTER received the Supplier of the Year 2017 award at the Groupauto Convention from October 10 – 12, 2017.

Hans Eisner (President & CEO Groupauto International) presented the award to Petra Engels (Vice President Sales IAM MANN+HUMMEL) in Fort St. Elmo, Malta. “We are extremely proud to receive this renowned award, for which we have worked hard over many years. Always with the aim of providing not only premium products in original equipment quality but also perfect customer service”, emphasized Petra Engels. “My thanks go to the GAUI members for their trust and the whole MANN-FILTER sales team who made this success possible”.

GROUPAUTO International is one of the largest worldwide networks for both the distribution of replacement parts as well as services for passenger cars and commercial vehicles with over 1,400 distributors on 4 continents and in 54 countries. MANN-FILTER is listed by GROUPAUTO International as a preferred supplier and is recognized as an outstanding partner worldwide.