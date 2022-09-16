MANIFESTO: the living lab of Dacia

MANIFESTO is a concept-car that concentrates and reaffirms the values that the Dacia brand stands for

With the MANIFESTO concept, the brand is emphatically reaffirming its unrivalled vision for an essential, cool, robust, affordable and environmentally efficient car. MANIFESTO concept is a lab for ideas and a vehicle that is connected to nature, environmentally friendly and brimming with breakthroughs some of which will be available on future vehicles in Dacia’s range.

MANIFESTO concept is not a future model: it is a statement about the brand’s aim to stand by customers as they become ever keener on outdoor pursuits, while expanding the values and qualities that have built Dacia vehicles’ success.

The MANIFESTO concept will be featured at the Paris Motor Show, which will open on October 18th.

Essential but cool

MANIFESTO concept is redefining the essentials to provide an ever simpler and more genuine experience. There are no filters between the passengers and the environment – no doors, no windows, no windshield. You are immersed in nature. And, when you are enjoying your open-air activities, there’s nothing quite as convenient as a work surface that serves a variety of purposes instead of the tailgate.

Passengers can also be close to nature and at the same time remain connected with the services available on their smartphone: Dacia’s simple, effective and economical Bring-Your-Own-Device approach makes it possible to fully integrate a smartphone into the dashboard and on-board computer. This system is already available on several of the brand’s models and will evolve further in the future.

MANIFESTO concept is also ushering in another breakthrough that will be built into future models: YouClip, a very simple system to secure a variety of handy and modular accessories.

Lastly, as cool often overlaps with useful at Dacia, the single headlamp – why use two if one provides all the light you need? – can be detached to be used as a powerful torchlight!

Robust and outdoor

Dacia cars are well known for being sturdy and dependable. Duster, Jogger and Sandero Stepway, for instance, stand out as cars that customers can count on for outdoor pursuits. MANIFESTO Concept pushes the limits even further, turning a car into a go-between connecting people and nature.

MANIFESTO concept comes with all the off-road hallmarks, including 4-wheel drive, very generous ride height, large wheels and a body built to withstand the toughest terrain.

MANIFESTO concept is waterproof: you can clean the inside with a water jet.

The removable seat coverings become sleeping bags in seconds.

The roof rack can carry all sorts of loads as the carrier bars can shift into a variety of configurations. Dacia has already risen above the rest with Sandero Stepway’s and Jogger’s innovative modular roof bars, which are coming soon to Duster.

A dedicated and removable battery supplies power through a household outlet, turning MANIFESTO concept into an energy source for any outdoor activities requiring one.

Eco-smart

With MANIFESTO concept, the brand is tendering its vision for a vehicle with a minimal environmental footprint. As it is compact and lightweight, it consumes less energy. This quest for efficiency goes back a long way in the Dacia range – Jogger, for instance, is 300 kg lighter than its 7-seat rivals.

MANIFESTO concept’s main plastic body parts contains a significant portion of recycled material. Called Starkle®, it is made from already processed polypropylene, with a flecked effect.

The interior is also fitted with natural materials such as the cork covering the dashboard. And, as in the latest Dacia models, the decorative chrome plating is gone.

The concept airless tyres are another innovative feature as they aim for environmental friendliness as well as savings. The underlying principle is durability: these tyres are puncture-proof and last as long as the vehicle.

“At Dacia, we like to keep it real. As we were developing and exploring new ideas, we felt we needed to push them past 3D simulations and see what they look like in real life! As well as being a designer object, MANIFESTO concept encapsulates our vision and combines a wide range of innovation – some involve extreme implementation, but they are still affordable for customers. We will be using a few of them on future Dacia models.” David Durand, Dacia Design Director

“We want to build a range of products that strengthens our brand promise, focusing on the essentials and adapting our vehicles for outdoor activities. Beyond our models, we are also working on innovative features that match our customers’ need and lifestyles even more closely. MANIFESTO concept is a “lab” to try out and mock up new ideas. The version you can see today will keep on evolving as we keep on exploring! So don’t miss the next models: they will be ever smarter, ever more tailored to outdoor activities and ever more Dacia!” Lionel Jaillet, Dacia Product Performance Director

