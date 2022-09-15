Manfred Döss appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG

Manfred Döss unanimously elected to succeed Herbert Diess at today’s Supervisory Board meeting

At today’s AUDI AG Supervisory Board meeting, which took place at the Hungarian production site in Győr, Manfred Döss was unanimously elected as the new Chairman of the AUDI AG Supervisory Board. This means Döss is taking over the position from Herbert Diess, who resigned from the Supervisory Board on August 31, with immediate effect. Peter Mosch will remain Deputy Chairman. Döss will also become a Member and Chairman of the Presiding Committee as well as the Mediation Committee.

Manfred Döss, an experienced legal expert, is taking over as head of AUDI AG’s Supervisory Board. After studying law and completing his doctorate in Mainz, Germany, he began his career in the legal department of mg technologies AG (today GEA AG). In 2005, he joined RWE AG as Head of Corporate Legal and Corporate Affairs. In May 2013, Döss became Head of Legal and General Representative of Porsche Automobil Holding SE in Stuttgart, Germany. Since January 2016, he has been the Management Board Member for Legal and Integrity there. In January 2016, he also became Head of Legal Affairs at Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg, Germany, before being appointed as the Member of the Board of Management for Integrity and Legal Affairs of Volkswagen AG in February 2022.Manfred Döss was elected a member of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG by the Annual General Meeting on September 2, 2022. Effective immediately, he will head the committee as Chairman and also become a Member and the Chairman of AUDI AG’s Presidium as well as Mediation Committee.

