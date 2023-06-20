Manchester based Go Goodwin Coaches look to the future with the arrival of their new OptiView equipped MAN Neoplan Tourliner coaches

Go Goodwins Coaches has become the first UK Coach operator to take delivery of New MAN Neoplan Tourliner coaches featuring the technologically advanced MAN OptiView digital mirror-replacement system

The two vehicles, in the form of a two-axle P10 and a larger three-axle P20, are both highly specified and feature the latest elements in exterior design, interior comfort and advanced engine and drive-train technology.

Each of Go Goodwins Coaches new vehicles is equipped with the innovative MAN OptiView digital mirror-replacement system which means that conventional mirrors and bulky mirror arms are no longer needed. The OptiView mirror-replacement system uses four exterior cameras, two on each side of the vehicle, which are mounted above the door frames on the leading edge of the A-pillars. Offering both close-range and wide-angle displays these cameras increase the driver’s field of vision delivering a clear view of the sides and rear of the vehicle and reduce blind spots at all times. The rear facing cameras are splash and waterproof, self-cleaning and heated automatically, ensuring pin-sharp images are transmitted to the vehicle’s internal displays even when driving in low light or at night.

Mounted internally, on the inside of the vehicle’s A-pillars, where a driver would expect to see traditional mirror images, are digital display screens, 12-inch on the driver’s side and 15-inch on the co-drivers side. Each of these screens displays High Definition live feed data from around the vehicle at a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. To enhance the driver’s view the display brightness and contrast can be adjusted individually, either automatically or manually, via the door control module. Additionally, the mirror-replacement system automatically filters out disruptions in the camera footage and optimises the image clarity, delivering a glare-free view of the traffic behind while at the same time reducing dazzle from other vehicles’ lights in the dark.

The MAN OptiView mirror-replacement system is the world’s first mirror-replacement system for Coaches.

Go Goodwins Coaches 13.1 metre Tourliner P10 (GO22 LOU) is powered by the MAN Euro6e D26 six-cylinder 12.4 litre in-line engine, which develops 430 bhp (316 kW) and 2,200 Nm. Driving the rear axle is a ZF EcoLife 6-speed automatic gearbox. Once inside customers are met with 57 Kiel Avance X Business Class Seats, all fitted with USB charging points and leather inserts, a PSVAR-approved wheelchair lift and space for two wheelchair users. Other creature comforts include air-conditioning, centre mounted washroom convenience and live data destination equipment. Ensuring driver comfort is an Isri Professional Drivers Seat which includes both heating and cooling functions. In addition to the factory specification AD Coach Systems have fitted chrome air horns, extra maker lights, mobile coach wash, a 240v inverter and a microwave.

GO22 SEE, a Tourliner P20, is also powered by the Euro6e 12.4 litre D26 six-cylinder in-line engine, however in this 13.4 metre three-axle vehicle, the engine develops 510 bhp (375 kW) delivering 2,600 Nm. Driving the rear axle is a MAN TipMatic® automated ZF TraXon 12-speed gearbox. This vehicle also features MAN’s GPS-assisted Efficient Cruise and Efficient Roll, innovations that add value to the business in the form of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reductions, whilst at the same time reducing the impact on the environment. It also has MAN ACC Stop & Go fitted which, in conjunction with adaptive cruise control, automatically manages the vehicle’s speed in slow-moving traffic conditions.

Once aboard GO22 SEE customers are met with 55 Kiel Avance X Business Class Seats, all fitted with USB charging points and leather inserts, a PSVAR-approved wheelchair lift, which is mounted above the second axle and space for two wheelchair users. Other creature comforts include live data destination equipment, air-conditioning and a centre mounted washroom convenience. To ensure driver comfort an Isri Professional Drivers Seat is fitted which, like the P10, also includes both heating and cooling functions. AD Coach Systems have fitted chrome air horns, extra maker lights, mobile coach wash, a 240v inverter and a microwave.

Established in 1977, in Benchill, Wythenshawe, by company founder Alan Goodwin, the Go Goodwins Coaches business had been in safe family hands for over four decades. Today the established business operates out of Eccles, in Manchester, and is run by fourth-generation family member Wes Goodwin, his wife Sally and his son Lewis Goodwin. Wes joined the business in 1994, at the early age of 18, and was delighted when his son Lewis, fifth-generation, joined in 2019 aged 16.

To ensure the safety of passengers, other third-party road users and pedestrians, both of the Go Goodwins Neoplan Tourliner coaches are fitted with an extensive array of active and passive safety and driver assistance systems, these include: Emergency Brake Assist with Emergency Stop Signal, Electronic Braking System (EBS) Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Traction control (ASR) Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Lane Guard System (LGS) AttentionGuard, MAN BrakeMatic and to round it off, a multi-function steering wheel to allow the driver to operate the cruise control, audio system, telephone and many more functions, without taking a hand off the steering wheel. Additionally, Go Goodwins larger P20 (GO22 SEE) is also equipped with MAN Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

Both the P10 and the P20 have been acquired with MAN’s 4 years MAN Warranty Plus. This industry-leading warranty comprises of 3 years comprehensive cover, 4th year driveline up to 100,000km per annum, including all engine oil changes, oil filters, fuel filters and valve clearances checks. Both of these vehicles were PDI’d and prepared by MAN Truck & Bus Trafford Park, Manchester.

All MAN vehicles, Truck, Vans and Coaches, are supported by MAN Truck & Bus UK’s Nationwide Commercial Vehicle Dealer network, with many operating extended hours, including round-the-clock servicing and customer-tailored solution maintenance.

The entire MAN range, Truck, Vans and Coaches, benefit from MAN’s Mobile24 24-hour assistance service, which guarantees customers a professional roadside partner throughout Europe 365 days of the year.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus