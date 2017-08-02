Management changes at Fiat professional UK

Andy Waite has been appointed National Sales Manager, Fiat Professional, and takes up his new role immediately.

Mr Waite brings to Fiat Professional’s UK operations more than 23 years’ experience across senior roles in automotive sales, after sales, marketing, fleet, dealer operations, marketing and planning functions.

He has most recently held the role of Head of Sales for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with responsibility for new vehicle sales – retail and fleet – used vehicle sales, and customer satisfaction.

He holds a BA (Hons) in Geography, and lists scuba diving, squash and walking the dog among his hobbies.

“I am delighted to be joining Fiat Professional at this exciting time,” says Andy Waite. “It has award-winning products such as Doblo and Ducato to work with, and is a brand that continues to win new customers and fans through its dedicated CV network, many offering extended opening hours in a truly commercial way.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunities ahead of us as we further grow the business in the UK market.”

Mr Waite takes over from Richard Chamberlain who was recently appointed Country Manager, Fiat Professional UK.

“I am pleased to welcome Andy to Fiat Professional,” says Richard Chamberlain. “He has a significant amount of experience working with dealers and fleet customers and this is critical to maintaining the growth in market share, of Fiat Professional.

“Andy joins at a great time following the recent introductions of the Talento medium van and Fullback pick-up.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.