Management change at Seat/Cupra: Wayne Griffiths leaves the company

Wayne Griffiths, CEO of SEAT and CUPRA, is leaving the company at his own request on March 31, 2025

Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Seat and Cupra, has decided to leave the company at his own request on March 31, 2025 to pursue new challenges. Since his appointment as CEO of Seat and Cupra in 2020, Wayne Griffiths has played a decisive role in shaping the development of the Cupra brand. Under his leadership, Cupra became an independent brand within the Volkswagen Group and is now one of the fastest growing car brands in Europe.

A significant milestone during his tenure was the market launch of the brand’s first all-electric model, the Cupra Born, in 2021. This marked Cupra’s commitment to sustainable mobility and innovative vehicle concepts.

Thomas Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, Core Marque Group & CEO of the Volkswagen Marque and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Seat and Cupra, says: “Wayne Griffiths has done a great job in building the Cupra brand and restructuring the company. His understanding of the brand is remarkable. He is, in the best sense, a true car guy. We thank him for his excellent contribution and wish him all the best for the future.”

SOURCE: Seat