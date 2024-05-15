MAN Truck & Bus UK LTD at the 2024 Road Transport Expo (RTX) Show

It’s Show Time for MAN Truck & Bus UK as they head to Stoneleigh, in Warwickshire, to present a range of instantly recognisable and award-winning Commercial Vehicles at the 2024 Road Transport Expo Show (RTX)

Stand Y2 will see MAN showcase a range of vehicles from the 3.5 tonne TGE through to the range-topping TGX 41.640 8×4/4 Heavy Haulage prime mover. And for the first time on British soil show attendees are in for a treat as MAN will unveil the ground-breaking MAN eTruck, with a daily range of up to 800 KM.

Supported by an array of bespoke customer-tailored and integrated business-focused aftersales products, MAN Trucks and Vans set benchmark for the highest levels of efficiency, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Stefan Thyssen, Managing Director, MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd said: “The RTX Show is a key event in our calendar and as a leading Commercial Vehicle manufacturer it’s an event that enables us to both showcase and demonstrate our products and importantly, meet with customers.

“This year’s show is going to be extra special as we will show several firsts in the UK. As a full range commercial vehicle supplier, with vehicles from 3.5 to 250 tonnes, we will demonstrate vehicles from across our entire model range, from the TGE Van at 3.5 tonnes, both current and the New MAN TGE Next Level models, through to trucks from our TGL, TGM, TGS and TGX ranges right through to our flagship TGX heavy haulage tractor plated at 250 tonnes.”

Stefan added: “We will also showcase, for the first time here in the UK, our long distance heavy duty electric truck, the New MAN eTGX. With daily ranges of up to 800 kilometres, this is the first heavy duty electric truck in the company’s history, marking another milestone in the decarbonisation of freight transport. Our UK eMobility consulting team will be on hand to talk with and guide customers helping them to prepare for this new era.

“Our show will start on the Sunday as we begin to build our stand and when the gates open on Tuesday morning, the 4th of June, we will be ready to welcome customers and friends with a nice barista made coffee. If you’re visiting the show please call in and say hello, the MAN Truck & Bus UK team look forward to seeing you.” Stefan concluded.

MAN Trucks at the 2024 RTX Show.

MAN TGX 18.449 4×2 BL SA EB Electric 4×2 Tractor

Watts the Story – MAN Truck & Bus UK showcases the future of long-distance transport at RTX 2024.

For the first time seen on British soil MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to present the new TGX 4×2 eTruck. Originally launched in 2022, at the International IAA Show in Hannover, the MAN TGX eTruck is now in production, available for customers to order and ready to hit the roads.

Shown on the MAN Truck & Bus UK 2024 RTX Show stand this futuristic 4×2 tractor offers customers and operators a 42000 kg Gross Combination Weight (GCW) solution that promises to drive down emissions. Driven by a Permanently excited synchronous motor, that delivers power outputs of 330 kW (449 PS) and 1150 Nm of torque. Housed on the chassis are 6 x 80 kWh (480 kWh) batteries which power a Central drive unit and a 4 Speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, which in turn drives the rear axle.

Charging Capacity is set at 375 kW DC and for ease of use, it features CCS charging connection points to both the left and right front sides. This 4×2’s wheelbase measures 3750 mm, and it boasts a 9000 kg front axle and an 11500 kg rear axle.

Sitting on top of the chassis is the range topping flagship GX High roof sleeper cab. Once seated comfortably the driver is cosseted by a myriad of creature comforts, including MAN Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3 inch display, MAN Advanced sound system with subwoofer, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons, Smartphone integration, 12.3 inch Professional instrumentation, Fully retractable under bunk fridge, Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Climatronic air conditioning, Bunk with 110 mm comfort mattress, Driver’s airbag and 230V Sockets.

This vehicle also comes with MAN’s OptiView mirror-replacement system, Comfort cab mounts, Aero package, Sunshade, Automatic wipers with rain sensor, LED light technology, Driving light control featuring automatic light sensors and Compressed air horns.

To help ensure the comfort and safety of the driver this TGE eTruck comes specified with the following Driver Assistance systems: Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, Digital axle load display for both the truck and the trailer, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), Tyre pressure monitoring system, MAN CruiseAssist, Lane change collision avoidance assistant with Turn Assist, Front Detection and MAN’s Reversing motion system.

MAN TGX 41.640 8×4/4 BB SA Heavy Haulage Tractor

Built to meet the rigors of Heavy Haulage and Abnormal Load road transport operations, this TGX 41.640 8×4/4 is one of five Special Edition MAN TGX Heavy Haulage tractors to be offered in the UK.

Rated at a Gross Combination Weight (GCW) of up to 250 tonnes, it features the range-topping GX High Roof sleeper cab, with the New extended side fairings. Powered by the MAN’s 15.2 litre, 6 cylinder D38 Euro VI OBD-E engine, linked to a 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, with a Torque Converter and Retarder, this Heavy Haulage tractor offers 640 PS (471 kW) and 3000 Nm.

Driver comfort in this Special Edition tractor comes in the form of: MAN Professional Navigation Media System featuring a 12.3 inch display, MAN Advanced sound system with subwoofer, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons, Smartphone integration, MAN EasyControl, Fully retractable under bunk fridge, Multifunction leather steering wheel, 12.3 inch Professional instrumentation, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Climatronic air conditioning, Two bunks with 110 mm comfort mattresses, Automatic wipers with rain sensor, and, MAN’s Driving light control with automatic light sensors.

With a 2600 mm wheelbase, this vehicle sits on leaf spring suspension, with a front axle capacity of 9000 kg and rear axle capacity of 40000 kg. Located behind the cab and side fairings, is a 960 litre fuel tank and an 80 litre Adblue tank.

MAN TGX 26.640 6×2/2 BL SA Individual Lion S Midlift Tractor

The flagship of the MAN Tractor range, in terms of both power and driver comfort, is the TGX 26.640 6×2/2 BL SA in Individual Lion S specification. Oozing with creature comforts and providing the driver with all the luxuries of home, this vehicle sets hearts racing with its high specification.

This TGX 26.640 is powered by MAN’s 15.2 litre, 6 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-E, D38 engine, which delivers 640 PS (471 kW) and 3000 Nm. Drive is provided by a silky smooth 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission.

Once inside this flagship GX High roof sleeper cab the driver is met by a wave of high-quality features, including MAN Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3” display, MAN Advanced sound system with subwoofer, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons, Smartphone integration, 12.3 inch Professional instrumentation, Fully retractable under bunk fridge, Multifunction leather steering wheel, Premium driver’s seat with air suspension, heating and climate control, Rotating and folder co-driver seat, Climatronic air conditioning, Bunk with 110 mm comfort mattress, MAN EasyControl, 22 inch Flatscreen TV, Microwave, Coffee maker, MAN Individual leather seat covers, Driver’s airbag, MAN OptiView mirror-replacement-system, MAN Individual light bars, Comfort cab mounts, Aero package, Sunshade, Automatic wipers with rain sensor, LED light technology, Driving light control automatic with light sensors and MAN’s Acoustic turning warning device.

Advanced safety and assistance systems found on this vehicle consist of Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, MAN EfficientCruise with PredictiveDrive, MAN CruiseAssist, Lane change collision avoidance assistant and Turn Assist, MAN AttentionGuard, Front Detection, Traffic sign recognition, Reversing Motion System, Distance warning system, MAN SafeStop Assist and MAN ComfortSteering.

This 6×2 tractor sits on a mix of leaf spring front suspension and adjustable air rear suspension. With a 2600 mm wheelbase, the front axle offers an 8000 kg capacity while the rear offers an 18700 kg capacity. With a 44000 kg Gross Combination Weight (GCW) this high-spec powerhouse is guaranteed to grab attention on the road while being a miser at the pumps.

MAN Truck & Bus Van at the 2024 RTX Show

MAN TGE 3.160 4×4 SB Next Level Panel Van

Fresh from the first public unveiling of the MAN TGE Next Level Van range, in Milan week starting the 6th of May, MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd is delighted to be able to use the RTX Show to showcase the TGE Next Level here in the UK.

The TGE Next Level, the “Truck among Vans” has received an extensive functional and interior update with the 2025 model year, highlight updates include Improved active and passive safety, Eleven new assistance systems available, a total of 27 assistance systems on offer, State-of-the-art MAN Media Van touch display for the safe operation of infotainment and vehicle functions, MAN SmartLink, digital instrument cluster, Keyless Go, multifunction steering wheel, electronic parking brake, Improved cyber security and Launch edition models with enhanced design elements.

Bringing safety to the fore the MAN TGE Next Level with a combination of new control units, new radar sensors and cameras has also made it possible to significantly enhance the safety and driver assistance systems. For example, Blind Spot Warning and Drive Off Warning are completely new. These are now standard for all MAN TGE’s over 3.5 tonnes with N2 approval and optional for vehicles with N1 approval. The optional assistance systems, Cruise Assist, Cruise Assist Plus and Turn Assist, are also new developments. In addition, almost all systems have been revised and their functions expanded. The extended list of assistance systems fitted as standard is also noteworthy. Every MAN TGE Next Level comes with Fatigue Detection, Traffic Sign Information, Intelligent Speed Assist, Emergency Brake Assist1, Parking Assist1, Active Lane Guard System, Cruise Control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. This raises the active safety of MAN vans to a new level.

The TGE Next Level also comes with many new comfort features: a new dashboard with digital instrumentation and a large MAN Media Van touch display for controlling the vehicle functions and the infotainment system. The extensively revised vehicle electrics and electronics in combination with the new driver’s workplace and the new and updated assistance systems, raise the MAN TGE to a new level, which is why it was given the nickname “Next Level”. Production of the first model variants will begin in June 2024.

This 3500 kg Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) model features All wheel drive (4×4) technology linked to an 8 Speed automatic gearbox. Power is supplied by a 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder, bi-turbo diesel Euro VI OBD-E engine which delivers 163 PS (120 kW) and 410 Nm.

Once inside the cab you’re met by a Digital instrument cluster, MAN Media Van Navigation Business infotainment system with a 12.9 inch touchscreen, Multifunction steering wheel, Electronic parking brake with Auto-Hold function, Column mounted gear control, Keyless Go, Fatigue detection, Traffic sign information, Intelligent speed assist, Cruise control, Emergency brake assist, Active lane guard system, Tyre pressure monitoring system and Parking assist.

MAN TGE 3.180 4X2F SB Next Level Panel Van

Delivered directly to stand Y2 at RTX Show from the launch event in Milan is a second example of the New TGE Next Level.

Known as the “Truck among Vans” the MAN TGE Next Level has received a comprehensive range of extensive functional and interior updates, these are highlighted by some industry and class-leading active and passive safety features, including Eleven new assistance systems, a total of 27 assistance systems on offer, State-of-the-art MAN Media Van touch display for the safe operation of infotainment and vehicle functions, MAN SmartLink, Digital instrument cluster, Keyless Go, multifunction steering wheel, electronic parking brake, Improved cyber security and Launch edition models with enhanced design elements.

This TGE 3.180 panel van, in Front Wheel Drive (FWD) has a 3640 mm wheelbase and is powered by a 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder, turbo diesel Euro 6 engine delivering 177 PS (130 kW) and 410 Nm of torque. Attached to the engine is an 8 Speed automatic transmission, the suspension is a mix of coil spring to the front axle (1800 kg capacity) and leaf spring to the rear (2100 kg capacity)

Equipped with a Digital instrument cluster, MAN Media Van Navigation Business with 12.9 inch touchscreen, Multifunction steering wheel, Electronic parking brake with Auto-Hold function, Column mounted gear control, Keyless Go, Fatigue detection, Traffic sign information, Intelligent speed assist, Cruise control, Emergency brake assist, Active lane guard system, Tyre pressure monitoring system and MAN’s Parking assist, this MAN TGE Next Level has all the creature comforts the driver requires.

MAN TGE 5.160 4X2 SB Mass Casualty Vehicle

This specialist MAN TGE Mass Casualty Vehicle has been loaned to us with the kind permission of the National Ambulance Resilience Unit (NARU). Designed to support and assist ambulances at mass casualty incidents, this vehicle carries bulk supplies of oxygen, stretchers, and other medical equipment needed to help frontline ambulances, their crews and help save lives.

Bodied by WAS, one of the World’s leading manufacturers of special vehicles and ambulances, this 5.0 tonne model TGE features Side door access lockers and a storage system for medical bags, an Inboard hydraulic lift for Mass O2 deployment, Internal storage systems for medical stretchers and sundry bags, Emergency lighting system, 110v Auto eject shoreline and an HD CCTV System.

Powered by a 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder, bi-turbo diesel, Euro VI ODD-E engine, which delivers 163 PS (120 kW) and 410 Nm, and linked to an 8 Speed automatic gearbox transmission, this Rear wheel drive 4490 mm wheelbase chassis sits on a mix of coil and leaf suspension (coil to the front and leaf to the rear) With a 5000 kg Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) its axle capacities are 2200 kg, front, and 3500 kg to the rear.

Once onboard the crew is met by Climatic air conditioning in cab, Comfort driver’s seat, Electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, MAN Media Van, Rear view camera, Automatic wipers with rain sensor and Driving light control with automatic light sensors.

MAN TGE 3.140 4X2F SB Dropside

The MAN TGE chassis cab fitted, with a dropside body, offers many a business a robust, payload-efficient, small-footprint mode of transport. Bodied by Ingimex Ltd of Telford this 3500 kg Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) vehicle is powered with MAN’s efficient 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder, turbocharged, Euro 6 diesel engine which delivers 140 PS (103 kW) and 360 Nm of Torque.

With a 4490 mm wheelbase and front wheel drive (FWD) configuration, it features a manual 6 Speed transmission and sits on front coil and rear leaf spring suspension. Once inside the ergonomically designed cab, the driver and crew are met by Climatic air conditioning, Electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, MAN Media Van Business, a Rear window package and Preparation for a rearview camera.

MAN TGE 3.140 4X2F SB Luton

With all the creature comforts you come to expect from a MAN TGE this 3500 kg Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) 3.140 is equipped with Climatic air conditioning, ergoComfort driver’s seat, Electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, MAN Media Van Business infotainment, Second battery for tail lift operation and the factory reparation for a rearview camera.

Powered by MAN’s efficient 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder, turbocharged, Euro 6 diesel engine, which delivers 140 PS (103 kW) and 360 Nm of Torque, driving a 6 Speed manual transmission, this Front Wheel Drive vehicle (FWD) comes with coil front suspension and rear leaf spring suspension.

Sitting on top of the 4490 mm wheelbase chassis is a Luton body fabricated by Ingimex. With a Gross Vehicle Weight of 3500 kg, this vehicle boasts 1800 kg front axle and 2100 kg rear axle capacities.

MAN Truck & Bus TopUsed at RTX Show 2024 MAN TopUsed – TGX 26.470 6×2/2 BL SA Midlift Tractor MAN Truck & Bus UK is thrilled to be showing a TopUsed TGX tractor at RTX 2024. This 72-plate 6×2 Midlift has gone through the MAN TopUsed standardised checklist, of 262 inspection points, and is now ready to start work for another customer. With 142,000 km under its belt this 470 PS (346 kW) 12.4 litre, 6 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-E, D26 engined tractor has a 12speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, a wheelbase of 2600 mm and sits on front leaf springs and air rear suspension. Axle capacity is 8000 kg front axle and 18600 kg rear axle. Once inside the GM cab, the driver is treated to a MAN Advanced Mid Media System with a 7 inch display, MAN Advanced sound system, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons, Smartphone integration, Fully retractable under bunk fridge, Multifunction steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Climatronic air conditioning and for nights away a Bunk with a 90 mm comfort mattresses. MAN TopUsed TGE 3.140E 4X2F SB Electric Panel Van This futuristic MAN TGE 3.140E 4X2F SB Electric Panel Van, with just 8000 miles on the clock is offered through MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd’s TopUsed function, ideal to help any business decarbonise its operational footprint. Driven by a Permanent-magnet synchronous motor, with a power output of 100kW (136 PS) and 290 Nm of torque, its 36kWh battery drives a single-speed manual transmission, with reverse. The charging capacity is 7.2 KW AC (40 kW DC). In High roof, 3640 mm wheelbase Front Wheel Drive (FWD) configuration, this 3500 kg 3.140E TGE features Climatronic air conditioning, Emergency brake assist, Side wall protection assist, Active lane assist and a Rear view camera.

Customer Vehicles at RTX 2024 MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd is delighted to show a range of customer vehicles at RTX 2024. These vehicles, all in unique individual customer liveries, help demonstrate what is achievable in terms of customisation, engineering and body build. MAN Truck & Bus UK would like to take this opportunity to thank NJI Transport Ltd, PMW Quarries Ltd, Acorn Nurseries, Quest Waste Management Ltd, Econ Engineering and National Ambulance Resilience Unit (NARU). MAN TGX 26.640 6×2/2 BL SA MAN Individual Lion S Midlift Tractor Exhibited with the kind permission of NJI Transport Ltd of Dunstable, Hertfordshire, this unique TGX 26.640 Individual Lion S was the first vehicle to be factory painted in Harley Davidson Black Cherry Pearl. Powered by the 15.2 litre, OBD-E, 6 cylinder MAN D36 engine, rated at 640 PS (471 kW) with 3000 Nm of torque, this 44 tonne 6×2 tractor features the range-topping GX High Roof sleeper cab and the 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission. With a 2600 mm wheelbase, this vehicle sits on leaf spring front suspension and adjustable air suspension on the rear axle. Driver comfort, a high priority in this vehicle, is addressed with: MAN Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3 inch display, MAN Advanced sound system with subwoofer, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons, Smartphone integration, Fully retractable under bunk fridge, Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Climatronic air conditioning, Bunk with 110 mm comfort mattress, MAN Easy Control, 22 inch Flatscreen TV, Microwave, Coffee maker, MAN Individual leather seat covers, Driver’s airbag, Sunshade, Automatic wipers with rain sensors and Driving light control automatic with light sensors. This vehicle also features Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, MAN EfficientCruise, Lane Change Support and Turn Assist, MAN AttentionGuard and MAN ComfortSteering. MAN TGS 35.440 8×4 BB CH Tipper and Grab Loader Exhibited by the kind permission of PMW Quarries Ltd of Shepley, this is the latest MAN TGS to join the West Yorkshire family fleet of 23 MAN vehicles. Bodied by L Townend Ltd, with a Samson lightweight steel tipper body, it features Edbro TS32 tipping gear, an on board weighing system and a Palfinger-Epsilon M125LC82 with Kinshofer bucket. This TGS 8×4 35.440 BB CH is powered by MAN’s 12.4 litre, 6 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-E D26 engine which produces 440 PS (324 kW)and 2250 Nm, attached to this is a 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission. Its NN Day cab sits on top of a robust chassis which connects to steel leaf spring suspension, to both front and rear. This vehicle offers a front axle capacity of 14200 kg, a rear axle capacity of 19000 kg and a Gross vehicle weight of 32000 kg (32 tonnes) Driver comfort includes MAN Advanced Basic with 7 inch screen, MAN Advanced sound system, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons, Smartphone integration, Multifunction steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Climatronic air conditioning, Sunshade, Automatic wipers with rain sensors and Driving light control with automatic light sensor. MAN TGS 32.440 8×4 BB CH Waste Tanker Loaned to MAN Truck & Bus UK and exhibited at RTX Show by the kind permission of Quest Waste Management Ltd, of Ossett in West Yorkshire, this larger-than-life specialist Ultra Vac Waste Tanker, built by RTN Clayton Vallely Ltd, tips the scales at 32000 kg Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). Manufactured from scratch at the RTN Clayton Vallely production facility in Barnsley, from a mix of 4 mm (cylindrical section tank) 5 mm (division) and 6 mm (ends) in stainless steel sections, its tank has a gross capacity of 4200 imperial gallons and is split to allow for to allow 3700 gallons of debris, 200 gallons clean water and 300 gallons for liquid ring. The tank is mounted on a sub frame and coupled to a multi stage tipping cylinder complete with a safety check valve and height limiter. Driven via an Omsi transfer box, with a propshaft to a lay shaft, drive from the lay shaft is via a Multi belt and pulley system which is calculated to give the correct pump speed required to drive the Samson KM3400 Liquid Ring pump. The Jurop suction boom rotates 300-degrees and features a 6 inch water suction hose. Jetting is via a Speck P55/100-200 jetting pump which delivers 104lts per minute (23 gpm) at 200 bar, fed via a 2” water feed complete with a large capacity 2” filter and isolation valve for cleaning. Powered by MAN’s robust and efficient D26, 12.4 litre, 6 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-E engine, with power outputs of 440 PS (324 kW) and 2250 Nm, with a 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, this vehicle features the NN Day cab. This 8×4 chassis with a wheelbase of 3505 mm and steel front and rear leaf spring suspension, it boast a 14200 kg front axle and a 19000 kg rear axle configuration. Once on the road and during rest periods on site, drivers are met by MAN Starter High infotainment system with a 7 inch screen, MAN Loudspeaker system, Multifunction steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, Sunshade and Manual control air conditioning. MAN TGM 18.250 4×4 BB CH Winter Maintenance It’s summer time so it’s time to talk about Winter Maintenance. Exhibited with the permission of Econ Engineering, the UK’s premier manufacturer of gritters, de-icers, snow ploughs and highway maintenance vehicles, MAN Truck & Bus is excited to be presenting a MAN TGM 18.250 in all-wheel drive (4×4) configuration. Normally driven in extreme conditions when snow, ice and winds are at their worst, this vehicle offers the driver a comfortable and practical working environment. Once on board, out of the cold and sat in the Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension and armrests, the driver is met by a MAN Advanced Media System with a 7 inch screen, MAN Sound system, Smartphone integration and a Multifunction steering wheel. In 4×4 configuration with electronic differential locks to both axles, this vehicle is powered by MAN’s D08, 6.9 litres, Euro VI OBD-E, 6 cylinder engine which delivers 250 PS (184 kW) and 1050 Nm of torque. With a 12 Speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, a wheelbase of 3900 mm and front and rear leaf spring suspension, it boasts 7500 kg front and a 11500 kg rear axle capacities and a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 18000 kg. The 6 m3 body, manufactured from high tensile strength mild steel, once fabricated, is shot blasted and treated with a zinc-rich epoxy coating then heat baked to minimise corrosion from salt. Using a dash-mounted Spargo X control system provides the operator with an intuitive in-cab control and display panel enabling complete control of the quantity, spread pattern, width, and plough operation. Mounted to the front of the vehicle is a DIN plate which allows front mountable equipment such as snow blade or plough to be used. TGL 12.220 4×2 BL CH Box Body This super little TGL 12 tonner has been lent to MAN Truck & Bus with the kind permission of Acorn Nurseries, of Quainton near Aylesbury. New to the family business fleet it features a box body by Commercial Vehicle Bodies (Northampton) Ltd. Powered by MAN’s, 4.8 litre, 4 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-E, D08 engine, delivering 220 PS (162 kW) and 850 Nm and mated to a 6 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, with steel leaf spring suspension to the front axle and air suspension to the rear, its 4850 mm wheelbase platform provides the perfect balance between robustness and payload capability. This vehicle offers a front axle capacity of 4700 kg, a rear axle capacity of 8700 kg and a Gross vehicle weight of 12000 kg (12 tonnes) To guarantee maximum comfort the TM Medium roof sleeper cab has been treated to a high specification, MAN Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3 inch display, MAN Advanced sound system with subwoofer, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons, Smartphone integration, 12.3 inch Professional instrumentation, Fully retractable under bunk fridge, Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Two bunks with 110 mm comfort mattresses, MAN EasyControl, Roof spoiler, Sunshade, Automatic wipers with rain sensor and Driving light control with automatic light sensors. A slice of MAN Truck History MAN LKW Type 415 L1 Dropside MAN Truck & Bus UK is delighted to show this piece of brand history at the 2024 RTX Show. Having been loaned to the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, Leyland, for over a decade, this vehicle now sits in MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd’s reception at Swindon. First delivered to the Ministry of Defence in 1954, where it was used by The Royal Navy for transporting submarine engines, this bonneted LKW type 415 L1 is powered by a MAN D0026M1 215 PS (158 kW) four cylinder engine. With a top speed of 45 mph, it features a 6 speed ZF AK 6-80 manual transmission, leaf spring suspension and a Reversed Elliot front Axle. Sitting on 8.25 x 20 14RR tyres, with its steel framed and wooden dropside body, it offers a payload allowance of 5100 kg. Breaking comes in the form of Hydro-pneumatic on the front axle and pneumatic on the rear. Powered by 24 volt electrics the engine is started by a 4 hp Bosch starter motor. MAN Truck & Bus Ride and Drive at RTX 2024 Getting behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle and seeing the world from behind the dash is an important part of Road Transport. To enable this and afford RTX visitors a hands-on experience, MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to present two vehicles in the Ride and Drive section. Both of these vehicles will be accompanied by a member of our ProfiDrive Driver Training team and will be available to drive on public roads, with appropriate driver’s license checks and measures. Both vehicles are highly specified TGX Tractors featuring the MAN’s Flagship GX high roof sleeper. Each of the vehicles is equipped with an extensive list of comfort and driver assistance features, including OptiView mirror-replacement system, Digital instrument cluster, MAN Navigation Professional media system, 12.3 inch screen, Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, MAN EfficientCruise cruise control function with PredictiveDrive, Front Detection, Traffic sign recognition, Reversing Motion System, Distance warning system and MAN SafeStop Assist. Powered by the much acclaimed MAN D26 12.4 litre, 6 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-E D26 engines, which produces 527 PS (387 kW) and 2400 Nm, attached to this is a 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, both of these vehicles will be pulling custom built trailers. MAN Truck & Bus UK, by the kind permission of RTN Clayton Vallely Ltd, is delighted to be offering a ride and drive experience with a New RCV Ultralast 30,000 LT stainless steel waste tanker. Manufactured from 304 stainless steel, with a 4 mm shell and 5 mm ends, the shell is electrically welded throughout with fully automatic “keyhole plasma and semi-automatic MIG processes. Operating at a working pressure of 1 bar this trailer features a Jurop RV520 vacuum pump and a large capacity silencer. Mounted to a stainless steel tri-axle sub-frame with Jost disc brakes, a 50 mm bolt-in kingpin, air suspension and a Knorr Bremse roll stability program, it sits on polished alloy wheels and operates at a Gross Vehicle weight (GVW) of 44,000 kg. The second RTX ride and trailer has been kindly loaned to us by Weightlifter Bodies (Scunthorpe) one of the country’s premier truck body builders. Established in the 1930s Weightlifter prides themselves in utilising cutting-edge manufacturing technologies including automated welding and plasma cutting across their trailer range. Their bodies, including the step frame, sloper frame and straight frame tipper trailer chassis, are crafted in-house to the highest standards and are built to be durable, safe and productive. This alloy plankside tipping trailer sits on a 10.1 metre compact frame with a rear lift axle for optimum maneuverability. Offering a 70 cu yd volume it rests on air suspension with Jost disc brake axles. It features a VPG digital onboard loading system with inclinometer, a load stability indicator and an air-operated tailgate. Keeping the load dry and secure is a hydraulically operated Dawbarn sheeting system. Finishing off the professional look are Alcoa Durabrite rims. Custom-built for the customer’s operation this trailer is designed and built for the carriage of aggregates and agricultural products.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus