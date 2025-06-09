MAN Truck & Bus UK gets ready to woo the crowd at RTX 2025

Twelve months ago, under the banner of Simplifying customers’ businesses through leading sustainable solutions, MAN Truck & Bus UK used RTX to premiere our all-electric tractor, the eTGX, and for 2025, we will mark another milestone in the decarbonisation of freight transport by showcasing two new all-electric MAN eTGS rigids, the eTGS 20.449 and the eTGS 28.449.
Stand Y2 will see MAN showcase a range of vehicles from the 3.5 tonne TGE, widely known as the truck among vans, through to the range-topping TGX tractor unit, a vehicle that redefines the standards in the commercial vehicle industry.
And, for the first time on British soil show attendees are in for a treat as MAN unveils two new ground-breaking MAN models, the all-electric eTGS rigid in both 4×2 (20 tonne GVW) and 6×2 (28 tonne GVW) configurations.
Supported by an array of bespoke customer-tailored and integrated business-focused aftersales products, MAN Trucks and Vans set benchmarks for the highest levels of efficiency, reliability, cost-effectiveness and sustainability.
Stefan Thyssen, Managing Director, MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, said: “The RTX Show is a key event in our calendar and as a leading Commercial Vehicle manufacturer, it’s an event that enables us to both showcase and demonstrate our products and importantly, meet with customers and industry friends.
“As a full range commercial vehicle supplier, with vehicles from 3.5 to 250 tonnes, we will demonstrate vehicles from across our model range, from the TGE Van, through to our much acclaimed TGX Flagship.”
“Twelve months ago, under the banner of Simplifying customers’ businesses through leading sustainable solutions, we used RTX to premiere our all-electric tractor, the eTGX, and for 2025, we will mark another milestone in the decarbonisation of freight transport by showcasing two new all-electric MAN eTGS rigids, the eTGS 20.449 and the eTGS 28.449. With the new eTGS, ranges of 750 kilometres are possible, all without the need for intermediate charging.” Added Stefan.
“Furthermore, and for those with curious minds, our expert team, including our UK eMobility consultants, will be on hand to talk with and guide customers, helping them to prepare for this new sustainable era.”
“When the gates open on Tuesday morning, the 24th of June, we will be ready to welcome customers and friends with a nice barista made coffee.”
Stefan concluded, “If you’re visiting the show please call in and say hello, the MAN Truck & Bus UK team looks forward to seeing you.”
MAN Trucks at the 2025 RTX Show.
MAN eTGS 28.449 6×2-4 BL CH EB Rear Steer Rigid
Watts the Story – MAN Truck & Bus UK showcases the future of distribution transport with Battery Electric Vehicles at RTX 2025.
For the first time in the UK, MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to present the new all-electric eTGS 6×2 rigid eTruck. Originally launched the 2024 International IAA Show in Hannover, the MAN eTGS 6×2 rigid is now available for customers to order and ready to hit the roads.
Shown on the MAN Truck & Bus UK 2025 RTX Show stand, this 6×2 rigid chassis cab offers customers and operators a 28,000 kg Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) solution that promises maximise payload and help to drive down emissions.
Driven by a permanently excited synchronous motor that delivers power outputs of 330 kW (449 PS) and 1,150 Nm of torque, this vehicle is specified with 5 x 80 kWh (400 kWh) batteries. These, in turn, power a Central Drive unit and a 4 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, which delivers drive to the middle axle. Charging Capacity is set at 375 kW DC and for ease of use, it features CCS charging connection points to both the left and right front sides.
This 6×2’s wheelbase measures 4,250 mm, and it boasts a 9,000 kg front axle, an 11,500 kg drive axle and a 7,500 kg rear axle, making a combined 28000 kg GVW. The front axle is leaf sprung, the two rear axles are air sprung. Being a 6×2 rear steer, this vehicle’s rear-most axle both lifts and steers, this configuration helps to reduce the vehicle’s turning circle and any associated unwanted tyre scrub, therefore reducing the operators Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
Sitting on top of the chassis is a TM Medium roof sleeper cab painted in Arctic Blue Metallic.
Once seated comfortably the driver is cosseted by a myriad of creature comforts, including a Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, a 12.3” Professional instrumentation cluster, Climatronic air conditioning, Driver’s airbag, Fully retractable under bunk fridge and a single Bunk with 110 mm comfort mattress.
To enhance comfort further, this vehicle has been specified with MAN’s Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3” display, MAN Sound system, SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons and Smartphone integration.
This vehicle also comes with MAN’s OptiView mirror-replacement system, Roof spoiler, Sun shade, Automatic wipers with rain sensor, LED light technology, and automatic Driving light control with light sensor.
To help ensure the comfort and safety of the driver this 6×2 eTGS eTruck comes specified with the following Driver Assistance systems: Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), Tyre pressure monitoring system, MAN CruiseAssist, MAN ComfortSteering, Lane change collision avoidance assistant and Turn Assist, Front Detection and MAN Reversing motion system.
MAN eTGS 20.449 4×2 LL CH EB Rigid
Watts the Story – MAN Truck & Bus UK showcases the future of distribution transport at RTX 2025.
For the first time seen on British soil, MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to present the new all-electric eTGS 4×2 eTruck. Originally launched in 2024, at the International IAA Show in Hannover, the MAN eTGS is now available for customers to order and ready to hit the roads.
Shown on the MAN Truck & Bus UK 2025 RTX Show stand, this 4×2 rigid chassis cab offers customers and operators a 20,000 kg Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) solution that promises to drive down emissions.
Driven by a permanently excited synchronous motor, that delivers power outputs of 330 kW (449 PS) and 1,150 Nm of torque, this vehicle is specified with 4 x 80 kWh (320 kWh) batteries. These, in turn, power a Central Drive unit and a 4 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, which delivers drive to the rear axle.
Charging Capacity is set at 375 kW DC and for ease of use, it features CCS charging connection points to both the left and right front sides. This 4×2’s wheelbase measures 5,650 mm, and it boasts an 8,200 kg front axle and a 11,500 kg rear axle. Both axles are air-suspended.
Sitting on top of the chassis is a TM Medium roof sleeper cab painted in Arctic Blue Metallic.
Once seated comfortably the driver is cosseted by a myriad of creature comforts, including a Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, a 12.3” Professional instrumentation cluster, Climatronic air conditioning, Driver’s airbag, Fully retractable under bunk fridge and a single Bunk with 110 mm comfort mattress.
This vehicle also comes with MAN’s OptiView mirror-replacement system, Roof spoiler, Sun shade, Automatic wipers with rain sensor, LED light technology and Driving light control automatic with light sensor.
To help ensure the comfort and safety of the driver this eTGS eTruck comes specified with the following Driver Assistance systems: Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), Tyre pressure monitoring system, MAN CruiseAssist, MAN ComfortSteering, Lane change collision avoidance assistant and Turn Assist, Front Detection and MAN Reversing motion system.
MAN eTGX 20.449 4×2 BL SA EB Tractor (Bannister Transport)
Watts the Story – MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to present the new eTGX 4×2 eTruck in the livery of Bannister Transport.
In embracing both renewable energy and sustainability, Evesham-based Bannister Transport offers an industry-leading electric-powered temperature-controlled distribution service and is the first UK customer to order an all-electric MAN eTGX tractor.
MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to work with Tom Owens, Owner and Managing Director at Bannister Transport, on this exciting vehicle and would like to thank him for the repeat business and trust in the MAN brand.
This fully electric 4×2 tractor offers Bannister Transport, customers and operators alike, a 42,000 kg Gross Combination Weight (GCW) solution that promises to drive down emissions.
Driven by a permanently excited synchronous motor, which delivers power outputs of 330 kW (449 PS) and 1,150 Nm of torque, this vehicle’s charging Capacity is set at 375 kW DC, and for ease of use, it features CCS charging connection points to both the left and right front sides. Housed on the chassis are 6 x 80 kWh (480 kWh) batteries that power a Central drive unit and a 4 Speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, which in turn drives the rear axle.
This vehicle’s 4×2 wheelbase measures 3,750 mm, and it boasts a 9,000 kg front axle and an 11,500 kg rear axle, and in line with UK regulations, its GCW (Gross Combination Weight) is set at 42,000 kg. Front suspension is via leaf spring, rear suspension is on air.
Sitting on top of the chassis is MAN’s range-topping flagship GX High roof sleeper cab.
Once seated comfortably the driver is cosseted by a myriad of creature comforts, including a Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Driver’s airbag, 12.3” Professional instrumentation, Climatronic air conditioning, Fully retractable under bunk fridge and 2 Bunks with 110 mm comfort mattress.
To build on comfort further, this vehicle is specified with MAN’s Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3” display, MAN Advanced sound system with subwoofer, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons, and Smartphone integration.
This vehicle has been specified with MAN’s OptiView mirror-replacement system, Aero package, Sunshade, Automatic wipers with rain sensors, LED light technology, Driving light control featuring automatic light sensors, and Door extensions.
To help ensure the comfort and safety of the driver this eTGX comes specified with the following Driver Assistance systems: Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), MAN CruiseAssist, Lane change collision avoidance assistant with Turn Assist, Front Detection, Tyre pressure monitoring system, MAN Comfort Steering and MAN’s Reversing motion system.
MAN eTGX 20.449 4×2 BL SA EB Tractor
Watts the Story – MAN Truck & Bus UK showcases the future of long-distance transport at RTX 2025.
MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to present the new eTGX 4×2 eTruck. Originally presented here in the UK at RTX 2024, swiftly followed by a VIP Customer ride and drive event at HORBIA MIRA, the MAN eTGX eTruck is now available to order and ready to hit the British roads.
Shown on the MAN Truck & Bus UK 2024 RTX Show stand, this fully electric 4×2 tractor offers customers and operators a 42,000 kg Gross Combination Weight (GCW) solution that promises to drive down emissions.
Driven by a permanently excited synchronous motor, which delivers power outputs of 330 kW (449 PS) and 1,150 Nm of torque, this vehicle’s charging Capacity is set at 375 kW DC and for ease of use, it features CCS charging connection points to both the left and right front sides. Housed on the chassis are 6 x 80 kWh (480 kWh) batteries that power a Central drive unit and a 4 Speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, which in turn drives the rear axle.
This vehicle’s 4×2 wheelbase measures 3,750 mm, and it boasts a 9000 kg front axle and an 11500 kg rear axle, and in line with UK regulations, its GCW (Gross Combination Weight) is set at 42,000 kg. Front suspension is via leaf spring, rear suspension is on air.
Sitting on top of the chassis is MAN’s range-topping flagship GX High roof sleeper cab, painted in Arctic Blue Metallic.
Once seated comfortably the driver is cosseted by a myriad of creature comforts, including a Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Driver’s airbag, MAN Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3 inch display, Climatronic air conditioning, a Fully retractable under bunk fridge and two Bunks with 110 mm comfort mattress.
To build on comfort further, this vehicle is specified with MAN’s Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3” display, MAN Advanced sound system with subwoofer, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons, and Smartphone integration.
This vehicle also comes with MAN’s OptiView mirror-replacement system, Aero package, Sunshade, Automatic wipers with rain sensor, LED light technology, Driving light control featuring automatic light sensors, Compressed air horns and Door extensions.
To help ensure the comfort and safety of the driver this eTGX comes specified with the following Driver Assistance systems: Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), MAN CruiseAssist, Lane change collision avoidance assistant with Turn Assist, Front Detection, ComfortSteering and MAN’s Reversing motion system.
MAN TGX 26.640 6×2/2 BL SA MAN Individual Midlift Tractor
The flagship of the MAN Tractor range, in terms of both performance and driver comfort, is the TGX 26.640 6×2/2 BL SA in MAN Individual specification. Oozing with creature comforts and providing the driver with all the luxuries of home, this vehicle sets hearts racing with its high specification.
Finished in factory Red Copper Metallic, this TGX 26.640 is powered by MAN’s 15.2 litre, 6 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-E, D38 engine, which delivers 640 PS (471 kW) and 3,000 Nm. Drive is provided by a silky smooth 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission.
Living up to its reputation of being the king of the pride, once inside this flagship GX High roof sleeper cab the driver is met with a wave of high-quality features, including 12.3 inch Professional instrumentation, a Multifunction leather steering wheel, Premium driver’s seat with air suspension, heating and climate control, Rotating and folding co-driver seat, Single bunk with electrically adjustable 120 mm pocket sprung mattress, Fully retractable under bunk fridge, Climatronic air conditioning, MAN EasyControl, 22” Flatscreen TV, Microwave, Coffee maker and a Driver’s airbag.
Advanced safety and assistance systems found on this vehicle consist of Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, MAN EfficientCruise with PredictiveDrive, MAN CruiseAssist, Lane change collision avoidance assistant and Turn Assist, MAN AttentionGuard, Front Detection, Traffic sign recognition, Reversing Motion System, Distance warning system, MAN SafeStop Assist and MAN ComfortSteering.
This vehicle also comes specified with MAN’s OptiView mirror-replacement system, Roof spoiler, MAN Individual light bars, Comfort cab mounts, Sunshade, Automatic wipers with rain sensor, LED light technology, and automatic Driving light control with light sensor, Door extensions, Aero package, LED light technology and MANs Acoustic turning warning device.
This 6×2 tractor rests on a mix of leaf spring front suspension and adjustable air rear suspension. With a 2,600 mm wheelbase, the front axle offers an 8,000 kg capacity while the rear offers an 18,600 kg capacity. With a 44,000 kg Gross Combination Weight (GCW) this high-spec powerhouse is guaranteed to grab attention on the road while being a miser at the pumps.
Painted in standout Red Copper Metallic featuring a 460 litre alloy fuel tank and an 80 litre AdBlue tank, with a 44,000 kg Gross Combination Weight (GCW), this high-spec tractor is guaranteed to grab attention both on the road and in the yard.
TGS 35.480 8×4 BB CH Tipper
Addressing the needs of the Construction Industry the MAN TGS 8×4 sets itself apart from the competition due to its low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and achievable payload allowance capability.
This TGS 8×4 35.480 BB CH is powered by MAN’s 12.4 litre, 6 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-E D26 engine which produces 480 PS (353 kW) and 2,450 Nm, attached to this is a 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission.
Its NN Day cab sits on top of a robust chassis which connects to steel leaf spring suspension, to both front and rear. With its 3,250 mm wheelbase this vehicle offers a front axle capacity of 14,200 kg, a rear axle capacity of 19,000 kg and a Gross vehicle weight of 32,000 kg.
Painted in Anthracite Metallic it has been specified with a range of driver Assistance Systems, including Cruise control, Turn Assist, MAN AttentionGuard, Front Detection, Traffic sign recognition, Reversing Motion System and MANs Distance warning system.
Driver comfort includes a 12.3 inch Professional instrumentation, Multifunction steering wheel, Comfort air-sprung driver’s seat with lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Manual air conditioning and to reduce glair a Sunshade. Infotainment is addressed by a MAN Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3” display, MAN Advanced sound system, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons and Smartphone integration.
MAN TGE VAN at RTX 20205
MAN TGE 3.180 4X2F SB Panel Van
Widley known as the “Truck among Vans” the MAN TGE range has recently received a comprehensive range of functional and interior updates, these are highlighted by some industry and class-leading active and passive safety features, including 11 new assistance systems, a total of 27 assistance systems on offer, State-of-the-art MAN Media Van touch display for the safe operation of infotainment and vehicle functions, MAN SmartLink, Digital instrument cluster, Keyless Go, multifunction steering wheel, electronic parking brake, Improved cyber security and enhanced design elements.
This Pale Copper Metallic TGE 3.180 panel van, in Front Wheel Drive (FWD) configuration, is powered by a 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder, bi-turbo diesel Euro 6 engine delivering 177 PS (130 kW) and 410 Nm of torque. Attached to the engine is a silky-smooth 8 Speed automatic transmission.
Suspension offers a mix of coil springs to the front axle (1,800 kg capacity) and leaf springs to the rear (2,100 kg capacity). As a standard panel van model featuring a high roof, with a 3,640 mm wheelbase and an overall length of 5,986 mm, this vehicle offers wide opening doors for ease of loading, a low floor height for ease of entry and 11.3 cubic meters of load space.
Once seated in the ergonomically designed seat drivers are met by a Digital instrument cluster, MAN Media Van Navigation Business with 12.9 inch touchscreen, Multifunction steering wheel, Electronic parking brake with Auto-Hold function, Column mounted gear control, Keyless Statrt, Fatigue detection, Traffic sign information, Intelligent speed assist, Cruise control, Emergency brake assist, Active Lane guard system, Tyre pressure monitoring system and MAN’s Parking assist.
MAN TGE 3.200 4X4 SB Panel Van
With the ability to offer a “Go Anywhere in all Weather Conditions” all-wheel solution, in both van and chassis cab configuration, the MAN TGE 4×4 is the ideal vehicle partner for those needing to cross challenging terrain.
Offered with an intelligent electronic all-wheel drive system ex works (for TGE vehicles up to 4.0 tonnes) the advanced TGE 4×4 solution, upon recognising a loss of traction and tyre slip, distributes the drive torque continuously to both axles within 84 milliseconds.
This Cherry Red TGE high roof panel van has received extensive functional and interior updates, which are highlighted by some industry and class-leading active and passive safety features, including eleven new assistance systems.
Equipped with a Digital instrument cluster, MAN Media Van Navigation Business with 12.9 inch touchscreen, Multifunction steering wheel, Electronic parking brake with Auto-Hold function, Column mounted gear control, Keyless Go, Fatigue detection, Traffic sign information, Intelligent speed assist, Cruise control, Emergency brake assist, Active Lane guard system, Tyre pressure monitoring system and MAN’s Parking assist, this MAN TGE 4×4 has all the creature comforts the driver requires.
In 4×4 configuration, this TGE 3.200 panel van has a 3,640 mm wheelbase and is powered by a 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder, bi-turbo diesel Euro 6 engine delivering 200 PS (147 kW) and 410 Nm of torque. Attached to the engine is an 8 Speed automatic transmission, the suspension is a mix of coil springs to the front axle (1,800 kg capacity) and leaf springs to the rear (2,100 kg capacity)
MAN TGE 3.140 4X2F SB Low Frame Luton
The factory-built MAN TGE flat frame chassis cowl sits a full 190 mm lower than the standard frame TGE chassis and is specifically designed with ease of use and bespoke body build in mind. Offering a reduced chassis height, this flat frame chassis platform offers the ideal base for operators who require a low-height walk-in, walk-out box body.
Powered by MAN’s efficient 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder, turbocharged, Euro 6 diesel engine, which delivers 140 PS (103 kW) and 360 Nm of Torque, driving an 8-speed automatic transmission, this Front Wheel Drive vehicle (FWD) comes with coil front suspension and rear leaf spring suspension.
With all the creature comforts you come to expect from a MAN TGE this 3500 kg Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) 3.140 is equipped with Digital instrument cluster, MAN Media Van Navigation Business with 12.9” touchscreen, Multifunction steering wheel, Electronic parking brake with Auto-Hold function, Column mounted gear control, Rear view camera, Keyless Start, Fatigue detection, Traffic sign information, Intelligent speed assist, Cruise control, Emergency brake assist, Active lane guard system and MANs Tyre pressure monitoring system.
Sitting on top of the 4,490 mm wheelbase chassis is a Luton LoLoader body fabricated by Trucksmith that offers an interior length of 4,150 mm, a width of 2,200 mm, an Interior height of 2,200 mm, Rear opening doors (270° opening) and a load height of just 550 mm.
Painted in Candy White and with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 3500 kg, this vehicle boasts a 2,100 kg front axle and a 2,100 kg rear axle.
MAN TGE 3.160 4×2 SB Panel Van
Having recently received a comprehensive range of functional and interior updates, the MAN TGE range stands alone offering class-leading levels of active and passive safety features. This update delivered 11 new assistance systems, a total of 27 assistance systems, a State-of-the-art MAN Media Van touch display for the safe operation of infotainment and vehicle functions, MAN SmartLink, Digital instrument cluster, Keyless Go, multifunction steering wheel, electronic parking brake, Improved cyber security and enhanced design elements.
This deep Black Pearl TGE 3.160 Lion XC panel van, in Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) configuration, is powered by a 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder, bi-turbo diesel Euro 6 engine delivering 163 PS (120 kW) and 410 Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,000 rpm. Attached to the engine is a silky-smooth 8 Speed automatic transmission.
Suspension offers a mix of coil springs to the front axle (1,800 kg capacity) and leaf springs to the rear (2,100 kg capacity). As a standard panel van model featuring a high roof, with a 3640 mm wheelbase and an overall length of 5,986 mm, this vehicle offers wide opening doors for ease of loading, a low floor height for ease of entry and 10.7 cubic meters of load space.
Once seated behind the Multifunction steering wheel in the ergonomically designed seat, drivers are met by a Digital instrument cluster, MAN Media Van Navigation Business with 12.9 inch touchscreen, Electronic parking brake with Auto-Hold function, Column mounted gear control, Keyless Start, Fatigue detection, Traffic sign information, Intelligent speed assist, Cruise control, Emergency brake assist, Active Lane guard system, Tyre pressure monitoring system and MAN’s Parking assist.
MAN TopUsed at RTX 2025
MAN TopUsed – TGX 26.470 6×2/2 BL SA Midlift Tractor
MAN Truck & Bus UK is thrilled to be showing a TopUsed TGX tractor at RTX 2025. This 21-plate 6×2 Midlift has undergone the MAN TopUsed standardised checklist, comprising 262 inspection points, and is now ready to commence work for another customer.
With 296,447 km under its belt this 470 PS (346 kW) 12.4 litre, 6 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-D, D26 engined tractor has a 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, a wheelbase of 2,600 mm and sits on front leaf springs and rear air suspension. Axle capacity is 8,000 kg front axle and 18,600 kg rear axle. Bolted to the chassis is a 460 litre alloy fuel tank and an 80 litre Adblue tank.
Once inside the spacious GM cab, finished in Traffic White paint, the driver is treated to a Multifunction steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat, air-sprung, with lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, MAN Navigation Media System with 7 inch display, MAN Sound system, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons, Smartphone integration, fully retractable under bunk fridge and Climatronic air conditioning.
To ensure both efficiency and safety this vehicle features MAN EfficientCruise, MAN EfficientRoll, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and MAN Lane Guard System (LGS).
This vehicle is offered at £399.00 per week with a 24 month Contract Hire.
MAN TopUsed – TGX 26.510 6×2/2 BL SA Midlift Tractor
MAN Truck & Bus UK TopUsed is delighted to show a TopUsed TGX 26.510 tractor at RTX 2025. Having undergone the MAN TopUsed standardised checklist, comprising 262 inspection points, this 22-plate 6×2 Midlift is now ready to start work for another customer.
This 510 PS (375 kW) 12.4 litre, 6 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-D, D26 engined tractor, with 326,482 km under its belt, has a 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, a wheelbase of 2,600 mm and sits on front leaf springs and rear air suspension. Axle capacity is 8000 kg front axle and 18,600 kg rear axle. Bolted to the chassis is a 460 litre alloy fuel tank and an 80 litre Adblue tank.
Once inside the spacious flagship GX cab, finished in Traffic White paint, the driver is treated to a Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort air-sprung driver’s seat with lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, 12.3 inch Professional instrumentation, Fully retractable under bunk fridge, Climatronic air conditioning, MAN Navigation Media System with 7” display, MAN Advanced sound system with subwoofer, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons and Smartphone integration. Automatic wipers with rain sensors and automatic Driving light control with light sensors ensure the driver has a clear view of the surroundings.
To ensure both efficiency and safety this vehicle features Cruise control, MAN EfficientRoll, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and MAN Lane Guard System (LGS).
This vehicle comes with a 24 month Driveline + factory warranty.
MAN Truck & Bus Ride and Drive at RTX 2025
Having the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle and seeing the world through the windscreen is an important part of Road Transport. To enable this and afford RTX visitors a hands-on experience, MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to present three vehicles in the Ride and Drive section.
Each of these vehicles will be accompanied by a member of our ProfiDrive® Driver Training team and will be available to drive on public roads, with appropriate driver’s license checks and measures.
MAN Truck & Bus would like to thank both the DawsonGroup, of Milton Keynes (MK15 8JH) and Lawrence David Limited, of Peterborough (PE2 7LB) for the loan of two new step-frame trailers.
Designed to help maximise available space and operate throughout Europe these trailers have been built to increase and payload volume. Built to withstand the demands of a rigorous operation without compromising strength or durability, and manufactured to ISO 9001:2015 standards, post RTX Show they will join the DawsonGroup trailer rental fleet.
MAN eTGX 20.449 4×2 BL SA EB Tractor – MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to present the new eTGX 4×2 eTruck. This fully electric 4×2 tractor offers customers and operators a 42,000 kg Gross Combination Weight (GCW) solution that promises to reduce emissions.
Driven by a permanently excited synchronous motor, which delivers power outputs of 330 kW (449 PS) and 1,150 Nm of torque, this vehicle’s charging Capacity is set at 375 kW DC and for ease of use, it features CCS charging connection points to both the left and right front sides. Housed on the chassis are 6 x 80 kWh (480 kWh) batteries that power a Central drive unit and a 4 Speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, which in turn drives the rear axle.
This vehicle’s 4×2 wheelbase measures 3,750 mm, and it boasts a 9,000 kg front axle and an 11,500 kg rear axle, and in line with UK regulations its GCW (Gross Combination Weight) is set at 42,000 kg. Front suspension is via leaf spring, rear suspension is on air.
Sitting on top of the chassis is MAN’s range-topping flagship GX High Roof sleeper cab, painted in Arctic Blue Metallic. Once seated comfortably the driver is cosseted by a myriad of creature comforts, including a Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Driver’s airbag, MAN Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3 inch display, Climatronic air conditioning, a Fully retractable under bunk fridge.
ProfiDrive® MAN TGX 26.520 6×2/2 BL SA Midlift Tractor – Oozing with creature comforts, this 6×2 TGX has been specified from the factory with three extra seats, in place of the bunk, and is designed to address the needs of our ProfiDrive® Driver Training function.
Vehicle and product familiarisation is an important aspect of driver training, and in offering a suite of driver training and familiarisation services, our ProfiDrive® function ensures our customers can maximise their operational efficiencies. With six regionally based trainers across the UK, we can lower your TCO by promoting safe and economical driving.
This ProfiDrive® adapted TGX is powered by the much-acclaimed MAN D26 12.4 litre, 6 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-E D26 engine, which produces 527 PS (387 kW) and 2,400 Nm. Attached to this is a 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission.
Painted in standout ProfiDrive® Yellow this vehicle delivers the ability to seat five people and train four drivers at a time. Its high specification means our ProfiDrive® driver trainers can demonstrate a host of advanced safety and assistance systems in one vehicle, including the likes of Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, MAN EfficientCruise with PredictiveDrive, MAN CruiseAssist, Lane change collision avoidance assistant, Turn Assist, MAN AttentionGuard, Front Detection, Traffic sign recognition, and much much more.
MAN TGE 3.180F Panel Van – This TGE panel van has been highly specified to showcase, to the driver, what options are available. In Front Wheel Drive (FWD) configuration it is powered by a 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder, bi-turbo diesel Euro 6 engine delivering 177 PS (130 kW) and 410 Nm of torque. Attached to the engine is a silky-smooth 8 Speed automatic transmission.
Finished in Indium Grey, with a wheelbase of 4,490 mm, its high roof body provides 14.4 m³ of load space.
Built to TGE Lion XC specification and enhanced to help maximise both driver comfort and safety, this vehicle comes equipped with MAN’s optional Design Pack, Chrome Pack, Safety Pack, Light Pack and Visibility Pack, all features that ensure this vehicle stands out.
