MAN Truck & Bus UK gets ready to woo the crowd at RTX 2025

MAN Trucks at the 2025 RTX Show.

MAN eTGS 28.449 6×2-4 BL CH EB Rear Steer Rigid

Watts the Story – MAN Truck & Bus UK showcases the future of distribution transport with Battery Electric Vehicles at RTX 2025.

For the first time in the UK, MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to present the new all-electric eTGS 6×2 rigid eTruck. Originally launched the 2024 International IAA Show in Hannover, the MAN eTGS 6×2 rigid is now available for customers to order and ready to hit the roads.

Shown on the MAN Truck & Bus UK 2025 RTX Show stand, this 6×2 rigid chassis cab offers customers and operators a 28,000 kg Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) solution that promises maximise payload and help to drive down emissions.

Driven by a permanently excited synchronous motor that delivers power outputs of 330 kW (449 PS) and 1,150 Nm of torque, this vehicle is specified with 5 x 80 kWh (400 kWh) batteries. These, in turn, power a Central Drive unit and a 4 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, which delivers drive to the middle axle. Charging Capacity is set at 375 kW DC and for ease of use, it features CCS charging connection points to both the left and right front sides.

This 6×2’s wheelbase measures 4,250 mm, and it boasts a 9,000 kg front axle, an 11,500 kg drive axle and a 7,500 kg rear axle, making a combined 28000 kg GVW. The front axle is leaf sprung, the two rear axles are air sprung. Being a 6×2 rear steer, this vehicle’s rear-most axle both lifts and steers, this configuration helps to reduce the vehicle’s turning circle and any associated unwanted tyre scrub, therefore reducing the operators Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Sitting on top of the chassis is a TM Medium roof sleeper cab painted in Arctic Blue Metallic.

Once seated comfortably the driver is cosseted by a myriad of creature comforts, including a Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, a 12.3” Professional instrumentation cluster, Climatronic air conditioning, Driver’s airbag, Fully retractable under bunk fridge and a single Bunk with 110 mm comfort mattress.

To enhance comfort further, this vehicle has been specified with MAN’s Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3” display, MAN Sound system, SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons and Smartphone integration.

This vehicle also comes with MAN’s OptiView mirror-replacement system, Roof spoiler, Sun shade, Automatic wipers with rain sensor, LED light technology, and automatic Driving light control with light sensor.

To help ensure the comfort and safety of the driver this 6×2 eTGS eTruck comes specified with the following Driver Assistance systems: Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), Tyre pressure monitoring system, MAN CruiseAssist, MAN ComfortSteering, Lane change collision avoidance assistant and Turn Assist, Front Detection and MAN Reversing motion system.

MAN eTGS 20.449 4×2 LL CH EB Rigid

Watts the Story – MAN Truck & Bus UK showcases the future of distribution transport at RTX 2025.

For the first time seen on British soil, MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to present the new all-electric eTGS 4×2 eTruck. Originally launched in 2024, at the International IAA Show in Hannover, the MAN eTGS is now available for customers to order and ready to hit the roads.

Shown on the MAN Truck & Bus UK 2025 RTX Show stand, this 4×2 rigid chassis cab offers customers and operators a 20,000 kg Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) solution that promises to drive down emissions.

Driven by a permanently excited synchronous motor, that delivers power outputs of 330 kW (449 PS) and 1,150 Nm of torque, this vehicle is specified with 4 x 80 kWh (320 kWh) batteries. These, in turn, power a Central Drive unit and a 4 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, which delivers drive to the rear axle.

Charging Capacity is set at 375 kW DC and for ease of use, it features CCS charging connection points to both the left and right front sides. This 4×2’s wheelbase measures 5,650 mm, and it boasts an 8,200 kg front axle and a 11,500 kg rear axle. Both axles are air-suspended.

Sitting on top of the chassis is a TM Medium roof sleeper cab painted in Arctic Blue Metallic.

Once seated comfortably the driver is cosseted by a myriad of creature comforts, including a Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, a 12.3” Professional instrumentation cluster, Climatronic air conditioning, Driver’s airbag, Fully retractable under bunk fridge and a single Bunk with 110 mm comfort mattress.

This vehicle also comes with MAN’s OptiView mirror-replacement system, Roof spoiler, Sun shade, Automatic wipers with rain sensor, LED light technology and Driving light control automatic with light sensor.

To help ensure the comfort and safety of the driver this eTGS eTruck comes specified with the following Driver Assistance systems: Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), Tyre pressure monitoring system, MAN CruiseAssist, MAN ComfortSteering, Lane change collision avoidance assistant and Turn Assist, Front Detection and MAN Reversing motion system.

MAN eTGX 20.449 4×2 BL SA EB Tractor (Bannister Transport)

Watts the Story – MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to present the new eTGX 4×2 eTruck in the livery of Bannister Transport.

In embracing both renewable energy and sustainability, Evesham-based Bannister Transport offers an industry-leading electric-powered temperature-controlled distribution service and is the first UK customer to order an all-electric MAN eTGX tractor.

MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to work with Tom Owens, Owner and Managing Director at Bannister Transport, on this exciting vehicle and would like to thank him for the repeat business and trust in the MAN brand.

This fully electric 4×2 tractor offers Bannister Transport, customers and operators alike, a 42,000 kg Gross Combination Weight (GCW) solution that promises to drive down emissions.

Driven by a permanently excited synchronous motor, which delivers power outputs of 330 kW (449 PS) and 1,150 Nm of torque, this vehicle’s charging Capacity is set at 375 kW DC, and for ease of use, it features CCS charging connection points to both the left and right front sides. Housed on the chassis are 6 x 80 kWh (480 kWh) batteries that power a Central drive unit and a 4 Speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, which in turn drives the rear axle.

This vehicle’s 4×2 wheelbase measures 3,750 mm, and it boasts a 9,000 kg front axle and an 11,500 kg rear axle, and in line with UK regulations, its GCW (Gross Combination Weight) is set at 42,000 kg. Front suspension is via leaf spring, rear suspension is on air.

Sitting on top of the chassis is MAN’s range-topping flagship GX High roof sleeper cab.

Once seated comfortably the driver is cosseted by a myriad of creature comforts, including a Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Driver’s airbag, 12.3” Professional instrumentation, Climatronic air conditioning, Fully retractable under bunk fridge and 2 Bunks with 110 mm comfort mattress.

To build on comfort further, this vehicle is specified with MAN’s Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3” display, MAN Advanced sound system with subwoofer, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons, and Smartphone integration.

This vehicle has been specified with MAN’s OptiView mirror-replacement system, Aero package, Sunshade, Automatic wipers with rain sensors, LED light technology, Driving light control featuring automatic light sensors, and Door extensions.

To help ensure the comfort and safety of the driver this eTGX comes specified with the following Driver Assistance systems: Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), MAN CruiseAssist, Lane change collision avoidance assistant with Turn Assist, Front Detection, Tyre pressure monitoring system, MAN Comfort Steering and MAN’s Reversing motion system.

MAN eTGX 20.449 4×2 BL SA EB Tractor

Watts the Story – MAN Truck & Bus UK showcases the future of long-distance transport at RTX 2025.

MAN Truck & Bus is delighted to present the new eTGX 4×2 eTruck. Originally presented here in the UK at RTX 2024, swiftly followed by a VIP Customer ride and drive event at HORBIA MIRA, the MAN eTGX eTruck is now available to order and ready to hit the British roads.

Shown on the MAN Truck & Bus UK 2024 RTX Show stand, this fully electric 4×2 tractor offers customers and operators a 42,000 kg Gross Combination Weight (GCW) solution that promises to drive down emissions.

Driven by a permanently excited synchronous motor, which delivers power outputs of 330 kW (449 PS) and 1,150 Nm of torque, this vehicle’s charging Capacity is set at 375 kW DC and for ease of use, it features CCS charging connection points to both the left and right front sides. Housed on the chassis are 6 x 80 kWh (480 kWh) batteries that power a Central drive unit and a 4 Speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission, which in turn drives the rear axle.

This vehicle’s 4×2 wheelbase measures 3,750 mm, and it boasts a 9000 kg front axle and an 11500 kg rear axle, and in line with UK regulations, its GCW (Gross Combination Weight) is set at 42,000 kg. Front suspension is via leaf spring, rear suspension is on air.

Sitting on top of the chassis is MAN’s range-topping flagship GX High roof sleeper cab, painted in Arctic Blue Metallic.

Once seated comfortably the driver is cosseted by a myriad of creature comforts, including a Multifunction leather steering wheel, Comfort driver’s seat with air suspension, lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Driver’s airbag, MAN Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3 inch display, Climatronic air conditioning, a Fully retractable under bunk fridge and two Bunks with 110 mm comfort mattress.

To build on comfort further, this vehicle is specified with MAN’s Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3” display, MAN Advanced sound system with subwoofer, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons, and Smartphone integration.

This vehicle also comes with MAN’s OptiView mirror-replacement system, Aero package, Sunshade, Automatic wipers with rain sensor, LED light technology, Driving light control featuring automatic light sensors, Compressed air horns and Door extensions.

To help ensure the comfort and safety of the driver this eTGX comes specified with the following Driver Assistance systems: Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), MAN CruiseAssist, Lane change collision avoidance assistant with Turn Assist, Front Detection, ComfortSteering and MAN’s Reversing motion system.

MAN TGX 26.640 6×2/2 BL SA MAN Individual Midlift Tractor

The flagship of the MAN Tractor range, in terms of both performance and driver comfort, is the TGX 26.640 6×2/2 BL SA in MAN Individual specification. Oozing with creature comforts and providing the driver with all the luxuries of home, this vehicle sets hearts racing with its high specification.

Finished in factory Red Copper Metallic, this TGX 26.640 is powered by MAN’s 15.2 litre, 6 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-E, D38 engine, which delivers 640 PS (471 kW) and 3,000 Nm. Drive is provided by a silky smooth 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission.

Living up to its reputation of being the king of the pride, once inside this flagship GX High roof sleeper cab the driver is met with a wave of high-quality features, including 12.3 inch Professional instrumentation, a Multifunction leather steering wheel, Premium driver’s seat with air suspension, heating and climate control, Rotating and folding co-driver seat, Single bunk with electrically adjustable 120 mm pocket sprung mattress, Fully retractable under bunk fridge, Climatronic air conditioning, MAN EasyControl, 22” Flatscreen TV, Microwave, Coffee maker and a Driver’s airbag.

Advanced safety and assistance systems found on this vehicle consist of Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, MAN EfficientCruise with PredictiveDrive, MAN CruiseAssist, Lane change collision avoidance assistant and Turn Assist, MAN AttentionGuard, Front Detection, Traffic sign recognition, Reversing Motion System, Distance warning system, MAN SafeStop Assist and MAN ComfortSteering.

This vehicle also comes specified with MAN’s OptiView mirror-replacement system, Roof spoiler, MAN Individual light bars, Comfort cab mounts, Sunshade, Automatic wipers with rain sensor, LED light technology, and automatic Driving light control with light sensor, Door extensions, Aero package, LED light technology and MANs Acoustic turning warning device.

This 6×2 tractor rests on a mix of leaf spring front suspension and adjustable air rear suspension. With a 2,600 mm wheelbase, the front axle offers an 8,000 kg capacity while the rear offers an 18,600 kg capacity. With a 44,000 kg Gross Combination Weight (GCW) this high-spec powerhouse is guaranteed to grab attention on the road while being a miser at the pumps.

Painted in standout Red Copper Metallic featuring a 460 litre alloy fuel tank and an 80 litre AdBlue tank, with a 44,000 kg Gross Combination Weight (GCW), this high-spec tractor is guaranteed to grab attention both on the road and in the yard.

TGS 35.480 8×4 BB CH Tipper

Addressing the needs of the Construction Industry the MAN TGS 8×4 sets itself apart from the competition due to its low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and achievable payload allowance capability.

This TGS 8×4 35.480 BB CH is powered by MAN’s 12.4 litre, 6 cylinder, Euro VI OBD-E D26 engine which produces 480 PS (353 kW) and 2,450 Nm, attached to this is a 12 speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission.

Its NN Day cab sits on top of a robust chassis which connects to steel leaf spring suspension, to both front and rear. With its 3,250 mm wheelbase this vehicle offers a front axle capacity of 14,200 kg, a rear axle capacity of 19,000 kg and a Gross vehicle weight of 32,000 kg.

Painted in Anthracite Metallic it has been specified with a range of driver Assistance Systems, including Cruise control, Turn Assist, MAN AttentionGuard, Front Detection, Traffic sign recognition, Reversing Motion System and MANs Distance warning system.

Driver comfort includes a 12.3 inch Professional instrumentation, Multifunction steering wheel, Comfort air-sprung driver’s seat with lumbar support and shoulder adjustment, Manual air conditioning and to reduce glair a Sunshade. Infotainment is addressed by a MAN Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3” display, MAN Advanced sound system, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad and direct access buttons and Smartphone integration.