MAN Truck & Bus UK and DPD kick off exciting e-Truck road trials

MAN Truck & Bus UK is thrilled to launch a series of e-Truck road trials in partnership with DPD, marking a significant step forward in sustainable freight transport

MAN Truck & Bus UK is thrilled to launch a series of e-Truck road trials in partnership with DPD, marking a significant step forward in sustainable freight transport.

At the heart of these trials is the MAN eTGX tractor, boasting an impressive range of up to 800 km and an ultra-fast charging capacity of up to 750 kW. Based at DPD’s Hinckley Hub 4, the eTGX will undergo a comprehensive induction and driver training program before hitting the road for real-world operational testing, towing a standard trailer on a dedicated DPD route.

Tracey Perry, Sales Director Truck, Bus & Coach, commented; “We’re proud to partner with DPD on this important journey towards electrification of their HGV fleet. These trials will provide invaluable insights for both companies as we work towards a greener future. As a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer with a growing portfolio of battery-powered solutions, MAN is committed to investing in cutting-edge, climate-neutral transport technologies and actively supporting our customers in decarbonising their operations.

“Achieving the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Climate Agreement requires bold action, and electric trucks like our eTGX are a critical part of that mission.”

Beyond the initial trials, MAN and DPD are collaborating to develop a configuration optimised for double-decker trailers, with the first tailored vehicle expected to enter testing later this year. DPD has long leveraged double-decker trailers to enhance efficiency—maximising parcel capacity while significantly reducing the number of vehicles on the road and cutting emissions.

Tim Jones, Director of Marketing, Communications & Sustainability, DPDgroup UK commented, “Electric HGVs have the potential to become a viable solution in the future, and we now believe we can get the configuration we need to maintain our double decker trailer fleet, which has enabled us to reduce the overall number of HGVs we put on the road for many years. We are keen to help to develop the electric trucks that can work for us in the real world.”

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus UK