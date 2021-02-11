MAN Truck & Bus: TGX Individual Lion S: The alpha lion picks up the pace

By unveiling the MAN TGX Individual Lion S, the exclusive top-of-the-range model in the new MAN Truck Generation, MAN Truck & Bus is making yet another strong statement. On 11 February, Göran Nyberg, Executive Board member for Sales and Marketing, announced the arrival of the new flagship model refined by MAN Individual through the company’s YouTube format MAN QuickStop, which is also hot off the press.

One year on from the unveiling of the new MAN Truck Generation in February 2020, the MAN Individual Lion S, the flagship model of the new MAN Truck Generation, will hit the road in February 2021 to mark the one-year anniversary. In addition to the outstanding operating efficiency and driver orientation that set all of the vehicles in the new truck series apart, the TGX Lion S designed by MAN Individual also offers unrivalled exclusivity. Its sporty appearance and unique design and equipment elements leave nothing to be desired.

Göran Nyberg, Executive Board member for Sales and Marketing at MAN Truck & Bus SE, was excited to unveil the top-of-the-range model in the new MAN QuickStop YouTube format: “The first time I looked at this truck, it really gave me goosebumps. This is a statement coming down the road – both exterior wise and interior wise. I bet that we will have a lot of our customers drivers and owner operators that will be proud of driving an MAN down the road. This truck is really a beauty!”

On the outside, the MAN TGX Individual LION S, designed jointly by the MAN design department and the finishing experts at MAN Individual, turns heads with its carbon visual effects on the bumper and mirrors as well as a variety of red accents that emphasize the striking design of the new MAN Truck Generation. The classy radiator design with its black paint and chrome trims highlighted in red, optional roof bar with LED lamps, stainless steel front and side bars, black wheel trims and the exclusive MAN Individual sunblind make for an eye-catching, powerful exterior.

However, the interior design is in no way overshadowed by the exclusivity of the exterior design. A red decorative seam on the multifunctional leather steering wheel emphasizes the sporty character of the MAN TGX Individual Lion S. The seat covers made of genuine Alcantara leather feature red diamond stitching, with the armrests and door inserts made to match. The headrests feature an appliqué of a red lion. Lion S lettering adorns the chrome door mouldings and the red seat belts enhance the dynamic overall impression that the truck makes.

The standard driver comfort package with its premium seats, generous steering wheel adjustment range and fully digital 12.3-inch instrumentation ensures that the working environment in the spacious cab of the Individual Lion S is a pleasant one. Numerous assistance functions such as Adaptive Cruise Control Stop & Go, MAN ComfortSteering, Lane Return Assist LRA, lane change and turn assist or high beam assist are ready and waiting to help the drivers perform their duties in the ideal manner. With the optional MAN Individual comfort features, which include a spacious wall unit in place of the second bed for up to 1,400 litres of additional storage space and the option of fitting a kitchen unit with microwave and coffee machine, restful breaks are guaranteed. An optional 22-inch television on the side wall above the bed will keep the drivers informed and entertained during their time away from home, especially when used in combination with the comfortable, removable TV lounger.

The new MAN TGX Lion S is not, however, all about elegant design and convenient features. With an engine power of 510 to 640 hp, it runs like a big cat unleashed and, in every respect, will prove itself to be the alpha lion in any fleet.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus