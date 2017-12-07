MAN Truck & Bus receives 2018 European Transport Award for sustainability

The German trade newspaper, Transport, this year handed out the European Transport Award for Sustainability for the fourth time. This accolade is given to companies from the commercial vehicle industry whose efforts to combine economic success with social responsibility and environmental protection are worthy of recognition and whose sustainable action leads to further growth and prosperity. This year saw 16 award winners across 16 categories. MAN won the award in the truck star category for the MAN eMobility concept for developing and testing fully electric trucks.

MAN Truck & Bus and the Austrian consortium, Council für nachhaltige Logistik [Council for sustainable logistics – CNL], have entered into an agreement to jointly test and optimise fully electric trucks. Production of the vehicles will take place at MAN’s site in Steyr, Austria. As early as the start of 2018, nine fully electric MAN distribution trucks will be put through their paces in everyday use.

Production of an initial small series is planned from the end of 2018 onwards, while at the start of 2021, MAN will begin series production of electric trucks for urban distribution transport and will thereby make a further significant contribution to reducing emissions and noise in urban centres.

When running on energy produced by regeneration, MAN eTrucks achieve a 100% reduction in their CO2 pollution. The electrification potential in distribution transport is particularly high in cities as it is here that air pollution control and noise reduction are becoming increasingly important. On the road from “low emission” to “no emission”, transport companies and fleet operators are faced with various challenges that go beyond the actual vehicle. In response to this, MAN Truck & Bus established a specialised consultancy team for transport solutions that are tailored to individual needs and offer maximum economic benefit. In addition to matters regarding the vehicle itself, the consultancy team also deals with questions on infrastructure and energy needs as well as maintenance concepts and fleet design.

As part of its eMobility Roadmap, in 2018, MAN will also present to the public a pre-series version of an electric bus (BEV) and will field-test a demo fleet. Series production of a 100% electrically driven city bus will begin at the end of 2019. The technological expertise in the modular eMobility kit from the bus sector will therefore also be available for applications involving eTrucks. In pursuing its eMobility Roadmap, MAN benefits from its position as part of Volkswagen Group, from the synergies within the Group and from the dynamism of its passenger car division.

The European Transport Award for Sustainability has been presented every other year for the following year since 2011 by the trade newspaper, Transport, and HUSS-VERLAG publishing house. Among this year’s competition winners were both large groups from the commercial vehicle and supplier industry, as well as typical small and medium-sized enterprises and even start-ups.

