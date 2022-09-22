MAN Truck & Bus chooses Stripe to pilot its payments ecosystem

Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, today announced that it will support MAN Truck & Bus to pilot MAN SimplePay—a product that will orchestrate payments between MAN truck fleet owners and their service partners, powered by Stripe payments and Stripe Connect.

MAN Truck & Bus, part of Traton Group, has played a prominent role in global logistics for more than 100 years and is one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in Germany. Their trucks and buses are regularly seen at construction sites, emergency response scenes, and even a football stadium, and they dot the world’s shipping ports and highways, often with a Maersk container in tow.

Behind the scenes, an entire ecosystem of repair shops and adjacent services supports MAN vehicles, which can weigh more than 40 tons and travel millions of miles in their lifetime. Fleet companies—individual businesses which own and operate large numbers of MAN vehicles—need to administer payments for a wide range of services related to their trucks: maintenance and repairs, breakdown assistance, fuel, and toll and congestion charges.

Facilitating these payments is an important part of keeping the overall logistics chain running, but can create a fragmented workflow for fleet owners who need to juggle many third-party providers. To enable a frictionless and unified brand experience, MAN is bringing its partner repair shops and services into the MAN SimplePay platform.