MAN Truck & Bus and UTA Edenred are working together on MAN SimplePay

MAN SimplePay is a new digital platform for efficient cost management of the entire fleet

MAN Truck & Bus has launched the digital service MAN SimplePay in cooperation with UTA Edenred, one of Europe’s leading mobility service providers. The newly created online platform simplifies customers’ operating cost management and provides transparency regarding the operating costs of the entire fleet. This is made possible by the fact that fuel and charging cards can be digitally stored at MAN SimplePay in the future and prioritized per vehicle. In the user-friendly overview, which is hosted on the RIO platform, the costs of day-to-day business, e.g. for refueling, parking and washing, will converge in the future.

Thanks to the cooperation with UTA Edenred as a fuel card partner, fleet managers can integrate the UTA fuel cards used for their vehicles into the digital platform. The MAN SimplePay platform provides a comprehensive overview of all fuel card transactions for the respective vehicle – even for vehicles from other manufacturers. The added value for users: simplified cost control, reduced effort and easier identification of potential savings.

“MAN’s brand promise is ‘Simplifying Business’. That’s why we developed MAN SimplePay, a central platform for our customers that pools the operating costs of the entire fleet and enables contactless transactions for the driver,” explains Kerstin Rummel, Senior Vice President Commercial Service Operations at MAN Truck & Bus. ”This increases transparency and efficiency in fleet management while simplifying the driver’s day-to-day work.”

One innovative element of MAN SimplePay is the contactless payment process. The driver can use the MAN Driver App to find points of interest such as filling stations and book parking spaces or truck washes in the TRAVIS Road Services partner network, as well as process the transactions contactlessly. Alternatively, the same will also be possible via the MAN truck’s infotainment system. In addition to the advantage of the driver not having to make their way to the checkout, contactless processing offers additional security advantages over the use of physical fuel cards.

“At UTA Edenred, our aim is to make mobility on Europe’s roads easier, more efficient and more sustainable with smart digital solutions,” says Pierre Jalady, CEO of UTA Edenred and General Manager of Edenred Mobility EMEA. ”I am delighted that, together with MAN Truck & Bus, we are taking an important step into the future of digital mobility experiences with the innovative MAN SimplePay service.”

The UTA Edenred acceptance network includes around 85,000 acceptance points in 40 countries. Of these, 3,500 filling stations in Germany, Austria, Italy and Belgium currently support the contactless fuel card functionality of MAN SimplePay. Further stations and countries will be added in the coming months.

In the event of a breakdown, the automatic cost approval for repair and workshop services, which can be stored in the MAN SimplePay platform, ensures accelerated processing by MAN Mobile24.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus