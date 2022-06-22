MAN TGX serves up dish of the day for leading food manufacturing giant Samworth Brothers

Leicestershire based Samworth Brothers Supply Chain has just taken delivery of their first batch of new New Generation MAN TGX trucks

Leicestershire based Samworth Brothers Supply Chain has just taken delivery of their first batch of new New Generation MAN TGX trucks.

The tasty duo enter the fleet following the success of a demonstrator vehicle which impressed Samworth Brothers Supply Chain with its competitive fuel efficiency, impressive uptime record and the high amount of positive driver feedback.

The latest additions to enter the temperature-controlled distribution specialist’s fleet are both new generation MAN TGX 26.470 6×2 tractors, featuring the popular GM cabs. They have been supplied by MAN’s Direct Sales function, PDI and preparation was carried out by MAN Truck & Bus Nuneaton.

Paul Marrow, Operations Director at Samworth Brothers Supply Chain, said; “We have a number of older generation MAN Trucks on the fleet and over time these have served us well. The new generation TGX demonstrator proved very interesting indeed, it easily met our expectations and lived up to the positive comments we’ve seen in the press and heard from other operators.”

Joining a fleet of circa 122 units and 240 trailers within the Samworth Brothers Supply Chain network, with sites in Leicester, Penrith, Callington (East Cornwall) and Bristol, the new TGX’s will operate seven days a week, 24 hours a day, on nationwide distribution work, much of which involves pulling double-deck trailers, travelling the length and breadth of the country, delivering products to customers.

Established in 1998 the Samworth Brothers Supply Chain function provides a high quality and cost effective, temperature controlled distribution service to companies within the Samworth Brothers Group as well as to many external chilled food manufacturers, retailers and distributors.

The Samworth Brothers new trucks are both powered by MAN’s latest generation 12.4 litre, low consumption, six-cylinder, 470hp engines. Across the model range these cutting-edge engines have proven to be gentle on service costs, frugal on fuel and caring on the environment. These engines are also lighter therefore improving payload efficiency, which in turn positively impacts upon fleet total cost of ownership (TCO) and vehicle whole life performance.

Paul continued: “In road transport economy plays a huge factor in our fleet replacement decision-making process. In the short time we’ve had our new MAN vehicles we’ve been impressed with their performance, they are bedding in nicely and week on week we’re seeing an improvement in performance.

“One of our business’ core values is to both deliver and champion environmental best practices, so we take our sustainability responsibilities very seriously. All our vehicles are individually monitored by telematics which, with the help of regular driver training sessions and best practice driver vehicle familiarisation courses, we deliver continual improvements through reducing our CO2 emissions.”

Both of the new vehicles have been specified with and feature MAN’s latest comprehensive Efficiency Package (EL3) which includes MAN Efficient Cruise 3, MAN Efficient Roll, MAN Idle speed driving and Engine idle shutdown, technology which recognisably helped the New Generation MAN TGX win the accolade of International Truck of the Year 2021.

Paul added: “With a high level of car like comfort driver acceptance is good, as is the high level of technology in terms of both driver safety and assistance aids. Fitted with Lane Departure Warning, Emergency Brake Assist and Electronic Stability Program we know these vehicles are suitably specified to ensure our drivers have a relaxing and safe environment throughout the working week.”

Building on safety the Samworth Brothers New Generation MAN TGX’s feature a host of advanced safety systems: including EBA, ESP, ASR and LGS. Also included in the specification is the MAN Safety Pack, Drivers airbag, Turn Assist and ACC (Adaptive Cruse Control) Stop & Go.

Paul concluded: “My team and I have an excellent relationship with the MAN’s Truck Sales Manager Tony Alenza and with the manufacturer’s dealership in Nuneaton, this is based on regular and open dialog, transparency and integrity. When needed MAN Nuneaton have shown to be very supportive and have consistently met our high expectations.”

Tony Allenza, MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd Regional Fleet Sales – Midlands, added: “We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to demonstrate a new TGX in the Samworth Brothers Supply Chain fleet. Samworth Brothers operate a mixed vehicle fleet so we knew our demonstrator vehicle would be up against stiff competition, but we followed our trusted method of listening to the customer’s needs and supplying a vehicle suitably specified to meet their operation. This was followed up with regular communication throughout the demonstration period with both Paul and Transport Manager Dave Alexander and product familiarisation and awareness training with the drivers.”

“Early feedback from both Paul and Dave indicates that both vehicles are starting to deliver competitive fuel figures. We’ve also had positive feedback from the drivers, which in itself is very encouraging.”

All MAN vehicles are supported by MAN Truck & Bus UK’s Nationwide Commercial Vehicle Dealer network, with many operating extended hours, including round-the-clock servicing and customer tailored solution maintenance.

The entire MAN range benefits from MAN’s Mobile24 24-hour assistance service, which guarantees customers a professional roadside partner throughout Europe 365 days of the year.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus