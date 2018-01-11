MAN TGE on all routes – between work and leisure

The in-house MAN luxury manufacturer BMC (Bus Modification Center) in Plauen, Germany, is presenting some initial thoughts on the dual-use vehicle at the CMT in Stuttgart (13th-21st Janu-ary 2018). The initial impetus came from the extensions of the MAN TGE to the BF3 vehicle, escort vehicles that secure heavy transports to the rear and also serve as a rolling hotel for the crew. Regardless of how these vehicles are used in a work con-text, it is also conceivable for the MAN TGE to be used for purely leisure purposes.

The topic is not that new. As far back as 90 years ago, MAN presented the first weekend car to the public at a vehicle fair. At that time, as well as to-day, it is primarily coaches with individual extensions that leave the factory halls in Plauen, whether as team vehicles for well-known sports clubs, VIP shuttles for heads of state, touring coaches for musicians, or simply as top grade motor homes. Building on this competence and the growing BF3 business, two small “motor homes” have emerged as innovative ideas, making potential customisations possible.

Both prototypes use a MAN TGE 4×4 van with a standard wheelbase and a high roof as their basis. The vehicles are powered by a 1,968cc diesel en-gine with 130 kW/177 hp. While the first prototype follows the basic idea of variability for a dual-use vehicle for two people, the second concept fea-tures a classic layout of permanently-installed interior furnishings. However, both vehicles are not intended as move-in-ready motor homes, but rather as a solid base with plenty of room for the specific needs of the end customer. The main reason is that the dual system, with removable furniture that can be placed at different locations, is aimed at those who are more interested in their sporting leisure activities with expensive equipment than actually trav-elling in a motor home for their holidays. Or in a nutshell: During the week, the MAN TGE transports working equipment, and at the weekend it has a side job of transporting items such as mountain bikes or hot air balloons.

“With our second study we have gone a step further to show just what the BMC can do. Here, beside a washroom, we have fitted an elevating roof of the type normally to be found only in smaller vehicles. In doing this we want to demonstrate our competence and experience in the individualisation of vehicles that above all in classic B2B business is based on the modification of coaches for commercial customers,” said Heinz Kiess, Senior Manager Sales & Marketing at the Bus Modification Center.

A chassis height adjustment and wide off-road tyres, which ensure a further increase in ground clearance, take the individual character of the two con-cepts into account. In addition, the modification provides a significant im-provement in off-road driving conditions. When equipped like this, both con-cepts show the wide-ranging competence of the BMC when it comes to customisation and optimisation of MAN vehicles.

