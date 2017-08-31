MAN TGE available in additional markets

Four months after the successful launch of the new MAN TGE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands, MAN will be turning its attention to other core European markets too in September. As a result, international use of the large MAN van will be almost limitless when it comes to moving permissible gross weights of 3 to 5.5 tonnes in everyday work.

MAN Truck & Bus is expanding the availability of the new MAN TGE across large parts of Europe. The large van, whose roll-out makes MAN a full-range provider, will soon be visible on the roads of France, Italy, Spain and Poland with national license plates. The launch also includes the Danish, Belgian and Portuguese markets, while the right-hand drive model is due to début in the UK.

In addition to the closed delivery van and utility wagon with windows, the MAN TGE range now also includes chassis with single and crew cabs. Within this variety of options, customers can choose between two wheelbases, three roof heights and three vehicle lengths. The van’s cargo space has a potential volume of up to 18.4 cubic metres, depending on the combination chosen. Depending on the permissible gross weight, front, rear or all-wheel drive options are possible, coupled with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 1968 cc diesel engines provide the highest levels of efficiency, generating 75 kW/102 hp, 90 kW/122 hp, 103 kW/140 hp and 130 kW/177 hp.

Various new safety and comfort features protect passengers and support the driver in the new MAN TGE. These features include a large number of driver assistance systems, for example, the standard Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and the optional Adaptive Cruise Control. Thanks to efficient fuel consumption and low maintenance and repair costs the new MAN TGE impresses with optimum Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). On top of this is a level of service that covers virtually every conceivable request: ranging from flexible maintenance and repair contracts and warranty extensions to the 24-hour breakdown service with the usual level of business customer focus in terms of flexible workshop appointments and extended opening times.

