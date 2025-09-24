MAN strengthens international business: Partnership with Azerbaijan for sustainable urban mobility

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Improtex Group and the Government of Azerbaijan

MAN Truck & Bus is expanding its international business activities in the bus sector and intends to enter into a new strategic partnership in Azerbaijan. Together with Improtex Trucks & Buses, MAN’s long-standing local partner, and the Government of Azerbaijan, the aim is to expand economic cooperation in the Asian country and make urban mobility more sustainable and emission-free. To this end, Alexander Vlaskamp, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus, Samad Bashirli, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Fizuli Alakbarov, President of Improtex Trucks & Buses LLC, signed a memorandum of understanding at a meeting in Baku. With this memorandum of understanding, all partners reaffirm their shared interest in future cooperation on the introduction and local xKD production of MAN eBuses.

“With this agreement, we are opening a new chapter in our international cooperation. Azerbaijan is investing in sustainable urban mobility – and we are contributing our expertise in the field of electromobility. Together, we are making an important contribution to clean and efficient transport solutions in the region,” says Alexander Vlaskamp, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus.

First vehicles to be delivered in 2026

The partners plan to establish local xKD production for e-buses: vehicles will be partially assembled, exported to Azerbaijan together with components, and then assembled and tested on site to create the complete product. The first Lion’s City E buses are scheduled for delivery in Azerbaijan as early as 2026. To ensure MAN’s high standards in terms of production and product quality, MAN is supporting its partners in building up the necessary expertise and training employees. The long-term goal is to continuously expand production and gradually increase local value creation – among other things, through the use of locally manufactured components.

International bus business is an important growth driver

MAN Truck & Bus is consistently pursuing its strategy of expanding its international bus business as an important growth driver. In addition to Europe, global markets are becoming increasingly important. With the planned cooperation in Azerbaijan, MAN is also laying the foundation for further growth in the region. “International business is of great importance to us. We see enormous growth potential in markets outside Europe and are consistently driving forward our internationalisation,” says Barbaros Oktay, Head of Bus at MAN Truck & Bus, adding: “The partnership with Azerbaijan shows how we want to leverage this potential together with strong local partners.”

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus